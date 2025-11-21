Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe delivers the latest update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has delivered the latest update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City at St James’ Park.

The Magpies entered November’s international break on a sour note after losing back-to-back league matches against West Ham United and Brentford, losing 3-1 away against the latter a fortnight ago.

Anthony Gordon was a high-profile absentee from the defeat at Brentford after sustaining a hip injury in Newcastle’s 2-0 Champions League victory over Athletic Bilbao earlier this month.

Tino Livramento, meanwhile, has missed Newcastle’s last nine matches in all competitions since he was stretched off with a knee injury in a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal on September 28.

However, Howe has provided a positive update on both players, who could be in a position to return to the matchday squad against Man City, pending a late fitness test.

Gordon, Livramento “very close” to Newcastle return

Speaking about Gordon at a press conference on Friday, Howe said: “He is very close. He's worked well during the break and he's touch and go for the game. We'll make a very late decision."

On Livramento, Howe added: "He's very close. He's trained in the international break which is great to see. He's such an important player for us and it's great to have him back training with the group.

"He's done a lot of work. He's been very, very good professionally with how he's dealt with the injury and the work he's done with the physios so I'd say he's in good shape."

Goalkeeper Nick Pope (concussion) and midfielder Joelinton (shin) were both forced off during the second half of Newcastle’s loss at Brentford, but the Magpies duo will be fit to play against Man City.

“[Pope] has trained, and there's no problems there,” said Howe. “Joelinton’s been fine. He took a nasty whack on his leg. He's had to bandage that up, but he's trained.”

Wissa, Osula remain sidelined, Burn suspended

Meanwhile, two players who will not be fit to return this weekend are strikers Will Osula and Yoane Wissa, the latter of whom is still waiting to make his Newcastle debut after a troublesome spell in the treatment room.

Wissa - a £55m summer arrival from Brentford - needs more time to recover from a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury in his knee sustained on international duty with DR Congo in September, while Osula has missed the last two matches with an ankle issue.

On Wissa, Howe told reporters: "He's working well. He's not back training with us yet, but he's close.

"He's working with the sports science team and almost entering a pre-season with them currently. He's done a lot of work, he's looked good and looked better with every session.

"He's close to training with us but before he gets there, it's difficult to give you a return date."

“We haven't seen [Osula] back in training yet,” Howe added. “But again, I think injury hasn't been totally plain sailing. I think there have been a few days where he's felt really good and a few days then where he's felt a bit of pain.

“I think he might be going to see a specialist on Monday. Not necessarily on a negative, but just to get sort of full clearance that he's OK to continue as he is. We won't see him back sort of in the next couple of games, I don't think.”

Another Newcastle player who will not be involved against Man City is defender Dan Burn, who will serve a one-match suspension after being sent off in the defeat to Brentford.

