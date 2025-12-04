Newcastle vs. Burnley: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Oliver Thomas | 04 Dec 2025 10:00 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 02:12

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 144

Newcastle United wins: 49

Draws: 21

Burnley wins: 44

Newcastle United and Burnley have have faced each other competitively a total of 144 times across all competitions, with the Magpies marginally leading the overall head-to-head record having posted 49 wins to the Clarets' 44, while 21 draws have been played out between the two clubs.

The very first meeting between Newcastle and Burnley took place in the first round of the FA Cup back in February 1895 when the Magpies claimed a 2-1 home win thanks to a brace from Tom Rendell. However, the Clarets responded by winning 11 of the next 18 league encounters (D2 L5).

Newcastle and Burnley had their fair share of successes during their regular battles in Divisions One and Two over the years. In August 1928, the Clarets claimed their biggest win to date against the Magpies by a 7-2 scoreline towards the end of an eight-game unbeaten run (W6 D2). However, Newcastle celebrated their biggest win over Burnley in September 1951 - a thumping 7-1 home victory in which George Robledo scored four goals.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93),Newcastle and Burnley have butted heads 14 times in total, and it was the Clarets who picked up 10 points from their opening eight encounters (W2 D4 L2). Their only two wins were by 1-0 scorelines on home soil in October 2017 and December 2019. The match-winners on both occasions - Jeff Hendrick and Chris Wood respectively - went on to represent Newcastle at a later date.

Since then, the Magpies have been the dominant side in this fixture, winning each of their last six Premier League matches and scoring 14 goals in the process, most recently winning by a 4-1 scoreline at Turf Moor in May 2024.

Outside of league football, Newcastle have won each of their previous three FA Cup ties wit Burnley, but the Clarets prevailed in their only EFL Cup clash with the Magpies in August 2021, winning 4-3 on penalties to progress to the third round following a goalless draw in normal time.

Previous meetings

May 04, 2024: Burnley 1-4 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Sep 30, 2023: Newcastle United 2-0 Burnley (Premier League)

May 22, 2022: Burnley 1-2 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2021: Newcastle United 1-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Aug 25, 2021: Newcastle United 0-0 Burnley (EFL Cup)

Apr 11, 2021: Burnley 1-2 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Oct 03, 2020: Newcastle United 3-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Feb 29, 2020: Newcastle United 0-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Dec 14, 2019: Burnley 1-0 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Feb 26, 2019: Newcastle United 2-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Nov 26, 2018: Burnley 1-2 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Jan 31, 2018: Newcastle United 1-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Oct 30, 2017: Burnley 1-0 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2015: Newcastle United 3-3 Burnley (Premier League)

Dec 02, 2014: Burnley 1-1 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

