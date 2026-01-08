Preview: Newcastle United vs Bournemouth - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 08 Jan 2026 15:21

To eliminate or be eliminated by his former club - that is the question for Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe, when Bournemouth rock up to St James’ Park for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie.

The 3pm kickoff marks just the third-ever FA Cup meeting between the Magpies and the Cherries, who both boast one win apiece from their previous tussles in the tournament.

Match preview

Seeking a possible third Wembley Stadium triumph in two years, Newcastle - who will soon continue the defence of their EFL Cup title against Manchester City in this year’s semi-finals - endeavour to end 71 years of FA Cup hurt over the next few months.

The Magpies have not hoisted the trophy aloft since downing Man City in the 1955 final, collecting three sets of runners-up medals since - most recently in 1999 - and failing to make it further than the quarter-finals since the 2004-05 term.

Newcastle also find themselves at risk of a fourth third-round elimination in the past six seasons - two of which came to lower-tier opponents in Sheffield Wednesday and Cambridge United - and not since the 2011-12 season have the hosts actually beaten a Premier League team in the third round of the FA Cup.

Alternatively, Howe’s men could enjoy their best moment of the season with success on Saturday; the Magpies have won their last three matches - their joint-longest run of the 2025-26 season - after a sensational and historically significant 4-3 Premier League win over Leeds United on Wednesday.

The Magpies benefitted from the latest-ever winning goal in the Premier League on record - scored by Harvey Barnes in the 102nd minute - and that seven-goal spectacular also extended Newcastle’s unbeaten home run to a terrific 12 matches across all competitions.

Speaking of 12-match streaks, Bournemouth were mere moments away from seeing their winless run extend to that exact number against Tottenham Hotspur, before Manchester City-bound Antoine Semenyo delivered the best Premier League parting gift imaginable.

With what will surely be his last kick in a black and red kit, the £65m man scored the fifth and final goal of the game in a long-awaited 3-2 victory, one that ended Bournemouth’s 11-match winless sequence across all tournaments and represented their first success in any setting since late October.

However, Andoni Iraola’s troops have to travel even further back to late August for their last - and only - away win this season, losing four and drawing four of their last eight on rival territory before beginning another quest for a first-ever major trophy.

The Cherries achieved their joint-best FA Cup finish in last year’s edition, losing in the quarter-finals to Manchester City, and they have impressively prevailed in each of their last four away games in the competition - unsurprisingly a club record.

Iraola’s men also held Newcastle to a goalless draw earlier this season to extend their unbeaten run against the Magpies to six games, although the hosts’ last triumph did come in a knockout fixture - a 1-0 EFL Cup success in December 2022.

Team News

Newcastle’s unforgettable win over Leeds did not come without sacrifice, as experienced defender Fabian Schar was stretchered off and sent to hospital with a worrying ankle injury, one which will certainly rule him out of Saturday’s showdown.

Schar joins Jamaal Lascelles (fitness), Anthony Elanga (knee), Dan Burn (rib), William Osula (ankle) and Emil Krafth (knee) in the hosts’ infirmary, but Howe can simply slot Sven Botman into the Swiss’ place.

Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento are additional alternatives in the backline, where Howe’s selection crisis has eased in recent weeks, while the likes of Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey may be given opportunities to impress further up the field.

At the time of writing, Semenyo remains a Bournemouth player, but he is expected to complete his medical and sign a five-and-a-half-year deal with Man City on Thursday; safe to say he will not be at Bournemouth’s disposal this weekend.

Semenyo’s exit is a second significant attacking blow in the space of a week for Bournemouth, who have also lost Justin Kluivert to a serious knee injury, while Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh), Tyler Adams (knee), Ryan Christie (knee) and Will Dennis (ankle) are also absent.

David Brooks should be the beneficiary of Semenyo’s departure out wide, while Adam Smith and Bafode Diakite may also be considered for recalls amid the intense winter schedule.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; Trippier, Botman, Thiaw, Livramento; Willock, Tonali, Ramsey; Murphy, Wissa, Barnes

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Cook; Tavernier, Kroupi, Brooks; Evanilson

We say: Newcastle United 3-1 Bournemouth

Bournemouth have finally rediscovered that winning feeling again, but Iraola’s men are yet to plug the gaps in their leaky defence - a recipe for disaster at the St James’ Park fortress.

Boasting nine goals from their last 270 minutes of football, Howe’s current side should flex their attacking muscles against Howe’s former side to march on to the fourth round.

