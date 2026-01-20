Team News: Newcastle United vs. PSV Eindhoven injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ellis Stevens | 20 Jan 2026 22:05

Newcastle United will look to strengthen their chance of a top eight finish in the league phase of the Champions League when they welcome PSV Eindhoven to St James' Park on Wednesday.

The Magpies are 12th in the standings with 10 points from six games, after three wins, one draw and one loss, and trail eighth-placed Atletico Madrid by just two points.

Meanwhile, the Red and Whites are 21st in the table with eight points, from two wins, two draws and two defeats, and lead 25th-placed Benfica by only two points.

Here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Out: Fabian Schar (ankle), Valentino Livramento (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Jacob Murphy (thigh), Dan Burn (chest), William Osula (ankle), Jamaal Lascelles (other)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Wissa, Barnes

PSV EINDHOVEN

Out: Ricardo Pepi (arm)

Doubtful: Myron Boadu (unspecified), Nick Olij (groin), Alassane Plea (knee), Ruben van Bommel (knee), Sergino Dest (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kovar; Sildillia, Schouten, Gasiorowski, Junior; Veerman, Wanner; Perisic, Til, Driouech; Bajraktarevic