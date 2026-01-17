Bodo/Glimt vs. Manchester City: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Champions League clash

By Ellis Stevens | 17 Jan 2026 17:17

Still searching for their first win of the Champions League campaign, Bodo/Glimt welcome Manchester City to the Aspmyra Stadion on Tuesday evening.

The Superlaget have drawn three and lost three of their six league phase fixtures, leaving them four points outside the qualifying positions with just two games remaining.

Meanwhile, Man City are fourth in the table after four wins, one draw and one loss, and a win on Tuesday would significantly strengthen their chance of finishing in the top eight.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

What time does Bodo/Glimt vs. Manchester City kick off?

Bodo/Glimt's meeting with Manchester City will kick off at 17:45 on Tuesday evening for fans in the UK, while it will be an hour later at 18:45 for fans in Norway.

Where is Bodo/Glimt vs. Manchester City being played?

Bodo/Glimt welcome Manchester City to the Aspmyra Stadion, which holds a capacity of up to 8,270 supporters.

How to watch Bodo/Glimt vs. Manchester City in the UK

TV channels

Bodo/Glimt vs. Manchester City will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

Online streaming

Fans will be able to stream their game on laptops, phones and games consoles through their app, Discovery+.

A Discovery+ sports subscription costs £30.99 per month.

Highlights

For viewers unable to watch live or wanting to watch the action again, highlights will be posted on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full time.

Short clips from this match and others across the Champions League will also be posted on the TNT Sports X account.

What is at stake for Bodo/Glimt vs. Manchester City?

As previously mentioned, Bodo/Glimt trail the top 24 by four points with only two games remaining, meaning they all-but certainly need back-to-back wins in the last two league phase matches if they are to have any chance of extending their Champions League campaign.

That is easier said than done, though, as Bodo/Glimt face Manchester City on Tuesday before another difficult matchup against Atletico Madrid.

However, the hosts do come up against Manchester City in a period of struggle, as the Citizens have won just two of their six fixtures across all competitions since the turn of the year, with one of those victories coming against League One Exeter City.

The Citizens have been formidable in this competition this term though, with Pep Guardiola's side winning four, drawing one and only losing one, leaving them fourth in the table, and a win on Tuesday would significantly strengthen their chance of a top-eight finish.