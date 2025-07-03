Sports Mole previews Sunday's MLS Playoffs clash between Nashville SC and Philadelphia Union, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two of the top performing teams in Major League Soccer will come together on Sunday as Nashville SC host Philadelphia Union at Geodis Park.

The hosts are third in the Eastern Conference and fifth in the overall standings, while the visitors are top of the Eastern Conference and MLS tables.

Match preview

Since first appearing in MLS in 2020, Nashville have largely proven themselves to be one of the top competitors in the competition, qualifying for the MLS Cup playoffs in four out of their five seasons, including two quarter-final appearances.

They did have a disappointing 2024 campaign, finishing 25th in MLS and failing to qualify for the MLS Cup playoffs, but Nashville have rebounded in superb fashion this term.

The Boys in Gold have won 11, drawn five and lost only four of their 20 league fixtures, meaning they sit fifth in the MLS table and third in the Eastern Conference standings with 38 points.

BJ Callaghan's side have been enjoying an especially strong run in recent months, as Nashville come into Sunday's match having avoided defeat in their last 13 games across all competitions, with nine wins and four draws.

As a result, they trail league leaders Philadelphia Union by only two points, meaning they have the opportunity to move top of the standings depending on results elsewhere.

The visitors, however, are likely to prove a challenging opposition, as Bradley Carnell's side are top of both the Eastern Conference and MLS tables.

The Union have won 12, drawn four and lost four of their 20 league fixtures, while they are also through to the quarter-finals of the US Open Cup.

Philadelphia did originally have a challenging start to the campaign, with three losses, one draw and four wins in their first eight games, but a run of 13 competitive matches without defeat followed.

However, their unbeaten streak came to an end in their last clash as they lost 1-0 to Columbus Crew, and Carnell will be eager for his side to quickly return to winning ways on Sunday.

Nashville SC MLS form:

Philadelphia Union MLS form:

Team News

Nashville SC are anticipated to be unable to call upon Maximus Ekk (knee), Taylor Washington (knee), Tyler Boyd (cruciate ligament) and Wyatt Meyer (hamstring) due to injury problems.

Sam Surridge is having a sensational season for Nashville, scoring 16 goals in 20 MLS games - including 10 in his last six - and the striker should start alongside Hany Mukhtar, who is also having a fantastic campaign with eight goals and five assists.

Given Nashville are unbeaten in their last 13 matches and have two clean sheets in their last three games, a similar defensive lineup is expected on Sunday.

As for Philadelphia Union, Francis Westfield (ankle), Ian Glavinovich (meniscus), Mikael Uhre (groin) and Olivier Mbaizo (groin) are all out with injury issues.

The Union's top scorer Tai Baribo, with 13 goals in 16 league appearances, has not appeared since the beginning of June due to a calf injury, but the striker could be in line for a return to the squad on Sunday.

Any appearance for Baribo is likely to come from the bench, meaning Bruno Damiani and Chris Donovan could lead the line from the start.

Nashville SC possible starting lineup:

Willis; Najar, Palacios, Maher, Lovitz; Perez, Yazbek, Brugman; Mukhtar, Surridge, Muyl

Philadelphia Union possible starting lineup:

Blake; Bedoya, Makhanya, Glesnes, Wagner; Vassilev, Lukic, Bueno, Bender; Damiani, Donovan

We say: Nashville SC 2-1 Philadelphia Union

This matchup is certain to be a thrilling and hard-fought encounter between two of MLS's top and most in-form teams, but with Philadelphia's unbeaten run coming to an end in their last match, while Nashville's streak remains, we believe the hosts will win here.

The goalscoring form of Surridge and the potential absence of Baribo also suggests a Nashville victory, as the Union have struggled for goals since their top scorer's absence.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email