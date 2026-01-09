Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats lose out on ex-Arsenal midfielder to Turkish giants

By Carter White | 09 Jan 2026 10:13 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 10:45

Sunderland have missed out on the signing of Matteo Guendouzi, who has joined Turkish side Fenerbahce from Lazio.

The 26-year-old was heavily linked to the Black Cats in the build-up to the January transfer window, although the Yellow Canaries quickly emerged as a top contender for his services.

Guendouzi has impressed for Lazio in Serie A during the 2025-26 campaign, providing three goal contributions across 16 appearances.

Last featuring for the France senior side in June, the midfielder is on a mission to make Didier Deschamps's squad for the World Cup.

Including an initial loan spell at Lazio from Marseille in 2023-24, Guendouzi made 111 appearances for the Serie A powerhouses, scoring six goals.

Sunderland suffer blow as Fenerbahce confirm Guendouzi arrival

On Friday morning (January 9) Fenerbahce confirmed the arrival of former Arsenal and Lorient midfielder Guendouzi on the club's official website.

Speaking to in-house media after his switch to the Turkish Super Lig outfit, the 26-year-old expressed his delight and excitement following the transfer.

"I am truly very proud. I am very happy to be here today. I really wanted to be here," said Fenerbahce new boy Guendouzi.

"That is why I am so happy, this is a big day for me and my whole family. I am enjoying this moment. I hope we will achieve great things together.

"First of all, I want to thank everyone who contributed to this transfer. Because it was not an easy process. From the moment I first heard about it, I really wanted to come here and I did.

"I am very proud and Fenerbahce is one of the biggest clubs in the world, with a great history. Our president also told me about our club, our fans and our goals. I am very happy and excited to be here.

"I know our fans and the great atmosphere they create, I cannot wait to play my first match in front of them. I hope we will win victories and trophies together here."

No Arsenal reunion in the North-East

When the initial links between Sunderland and Guendouzi came out, there was excitement around the possibility of an Arsenal reunion at the Stadium of Light.

Winning the FA Cup together with the Gunners in 2020, Granit Xhaka and Guendouzi were heading towards a return to their working relationship.

However, with the 26-year-old moving to Fenerbahce this month, Sunderland will need to focus transfer attentions elsewhere as they aim to bolster their engine room.