Transfer news and rumours today: Sunderland Guendouzi blow, Fulham's £17.4m rejection, Loftus-Cheek future

Fulham have reportedly been knocked back in their efforts to sign a Serie A-based midfield target in January.

The Cottagers memorably made just the one permanent outfield signing in the summer, bringing in Brazilian attacker Kevin from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee of £34.6m.

Marco Silva is expected to be backed in the winter market as he attempts to secure a top-half Premier League finish for the West London side, and Udinese midfielder Arthur Atta is rumoured to be a prime target.

However, the Evening Standard reports that Fulham have had an opening bid worth £17.4m rejected for the 22-year-old, whom Udinese have no intention of selling this month.

It is not clear if the Cottagers will return with an improved offer for Atta, but they are unlikely to twist Udinese's arm, as the former France Under-20 international is under contract until 2029.

Atta - who stands at 6ft 2in tall - has registered two goals and two assists in 15 matches for Le Zebrette in the current campaign.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek set for new Serie A switch?

Serie A-based midfielders are the theme on Sunday morning, and along the same lines, Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be the subject of a switch across Italy in the coming days or weeks.

The England international has represented AC Milan for the past three seasons since leaving Chelsea, and his form for the Rossoneri earned him an unexpected route back into the Three Lions squad.

However, Loftus-Cheek has struggled to secure regular starts in Massimiliano Allegri's team this season, and he is now in the last 18 months of his contract at San Siro.

According to Calciomercato, Loftus-Cheek's agents are currently in talks with Calcio rivals Lazio, whose head coach Maurizio Sarri is eyeing a reunion with his former Chelsea colleague.

Milan boss Allegri supposedly does not want to lose the 29-year-old this month, though, and it is 'highly unlikely' that he will depart for less than £8.7m in the January window.

Furthermore, Loftus-Cheek's wage demands - £3.5m per year - may also prove too much for Lazio, who are instead trying to agree a lower base salary with 'generous' bonuses.

Sunderland facing new Matteo Guendouzi competition?

Loftus-Cheek's proposed switch to Lazio could become more feasible if Matteo Guendouzi departs this month, but Sunderland are facing fresh competition for his services.

The former Arsenal youngster has made a name for himself in Serie A since initially joining Lazio on loan from Marseille in 2023, making over 100 appearances for the Biancocelesti across all competitions, and his contract does not expire until 2028.

Guendouzi is thought to be a prime winter target for Regis Le Bris's Sunderland this month, but the Black Cats must now overcome an additional obstacle to bring him back to England.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Turkish giants Fenerbahce have submitted an offer to sign the 26-year-old, and they are making a 'strong move' to bring him to the Super Lig this month.

Guendouzi's stance on his future is unclear, but Sarri may be reluctant to lose a player who has been one of the first names on his teamsheet throughout the season.

Where will Kurt Zouma go next?

Away from Italy-based midfielders for a minute, ex-Chelsea and West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma will reportedly soon be on the lookout for another club again.

The 31-year-old left West Ham on a free transfer last summer to join Romanian side CFR Cluj, signing a two-year contract until the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

However, Zouma has made just four appearances for Cluj across all competitions, and head coach Daniel Pancu recently revealed that talks were underway to terminate his deal.

Now, Daniel Stanciu - a former director for Cluj - has told Digi Sport that the Frenchman has now departed, saying: "Yes, I understand that he resigned. He had a very high salary."

Zouma's next career move is shrouded in uncertainty, but a return to Premier League football appears a pipe dream for the 11-cap France international.

The defender played 247 times in England's top flight for Chelsea, West Ham, Stoke City and Everton, and he also represented Saudi Pro League side Al-Orobah on loan during the 2024-25 campaign.