Preview: Pisa vs Como - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 04 Jan 2026 08:43 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 08:47

Following back-to-back wins without conceding, top-four contenders Como will resume their pursuit of European football when they visit Pisa on Tuesday evening.

While the Lariani are flying high in Serie A, their hosts have won just once all season and face a long fight for top-flight survival.

Match preview

Already being viewed as a crucial six-pointer, Pisa started 2026 by visiting relegation rivals Genoa, aiming to finally claim their first away win since gaining promotion.

Under-fire coach Alberto Gilardino faced his old club at Stadio Ferraris, where the Nerazzurri showed some spirit to come from behind and take a point, keeping them within three of their hosts.

With his third attempt of the game, Mehdi Leris capitalised on a goalkeeping error to lob home Pisa’s leveller just before the break, and they ultimately posted a fifth draw from six games on the road.

Back on home turf, Gilardino’s goal-shy side have picked up just six points from 27 available so far, only scoring once in the process.

Sitting alongside Tuscan rivals Fiorentina at the foot of the table, Pisa may seem set for a short stay in the top flight, but they are just halfway through their first Serie A season for three decades.

© Imago

Aided by significant investment, Como excelled in their comeback campaign, finishing inside Italy’s top 10 last term.

The Lombardy club now meet Pisa for the first time since a Serie B clash back in March 2024, which they won 3-1 at Stadio Sinigaglia.

This time, they will expect to repeat that result in Tuscany, given their superb start to the season: following two recent wins, the Lariani sit above Bologna, Lazio and Atalanta BC in the race for continental qualification.

Kicking off the new year in style, Como beat mid-table Udinese on Saturday, bossing the ball and restricting their visitors to just two shots during a 1-0 victory.

So, after seeing their 11-match unbeaten streak ended by back-to-back losses - against high-flyers Inter Milan and Roma - consecutive wins over Lecce and Udinese have taken Cesc Fabregas and co up to sixth in the standings.

With an impressive tally of eight clean sheets overall, Como are also one of just three teams still unbeaten at home - but they have proved a little more vulnerable on the road.

Pisa Serie A form:

L L L D L D

Como Serie A form:

W W L L W W

Team News

© Imago / IPA Sport

After appearing from the bench in Genoa, M’Bala Nzola could return to Pisa’s starting XI on Tuesday, having served a Serie A suspension while with Angola at the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro is still away at AFCON with Nigeria, while Juan Cuadrado, Mateus Lusuardi and Calvin Stengs are all absent due to injury.

Como can recall star man Nico Paz, who was only fit enough for a cameo appearance against Udinese, and Diego Carlos is now available after serving a one-match ban.

Fabregas will again be without Assane Diao, Alvaro Morata and Edoardo Goldaniga, but Jayden Addai could recover from a flexor injury.

In the ongoing absence of Morata, playmaker Paz - who has been directly involved in 10 league goals this season - should link up with Tasos Douvikas in the Lariani's attack.

Pisa possible starting lineup:

Semper; Canestrelli, Caracciolo, Bonfanti; Toure, Leris, Aebischer, Hojholt, Angori; Moreo, Nzola

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Smolcic, Ramon, Carlos, Valle; Da Cunha, Caqueret; Vojvoda, Paz, Rodriguez; Douvikas

We say: Pisa 0-2 Como

While Como already feel like part of the Serie A furniture, a lack of goals - and, crucially, points - has put Pisa in danger of an immediate return to Italy's second tier.

Boasting one of the league's best defensive records, the visitors should keep a tame home attack quiet and score at least once themselves.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.