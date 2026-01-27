Team News: Napoli vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Napoli vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Eighth-placed Chelsea are 17 spots ahead of Napoli in 25th ahead of Wednesday's Champions League matchday eight fixture at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.  

The Blues are aiming to secure an automatic spot in the last 16, while former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte's side are fighting for their European survival, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

NAPOLI VS. CHELSEA

NAPOLI

Out: Kevin De Bruyne (thigh), Frank Anguissa (thigh), Billy Gilmour (groin), Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (muscular), David Neres (ankle), Matteo Politano (muscular), Amir Rrahmani (muscular)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Jesus, Buongiorno; Spinazzola, Lobotka, McTominay, Gutierrez; Vergara, Elmas; Hojlund

CHELSEA

Out: Levi Colwill (knee), Tosin Aayabioyo (hamstring), Darrio Essugo (unspecified), Romeo Lavia (fitness)

Doubtful: Cole Palmer (thigh), Filip Jorgensen (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Badiashile, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Pedro Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho; Joao Pedro

