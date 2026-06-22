Morocco lineup vs. Haiti: Predicted XI for final World Cup 2026 Group C clash

By Oliver Thomas | 22 Jun 2026 23:05 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 00:52

Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi will consider naming an unchanged starting lineup for the third successive game ahead of Wednesday’s 2026 World Cup Group C clash against Haiti.

The Atlas Lions have picked up four points from their opening two matches against Brazil (1-1) and Scotland (1-0), with Ismael Saibari scoring both goals for his country and Brahim Diaz providing both assists.

Bayern Munich-linked Saibari is likely to continue as the central striker in a fluid frontline, with Real Madrid’s Diaz operating on the right and Bilal El Khannouss playing on the opposite flank, unless Chemsdine Talbi or Soufiane Rahimi manage to earn a recall.

Eighteen-year-old starlet Ayyoub Bouaddi has been a standout performer at this summer’s tournament and he is set to earn his sixth international cap in midfield alongside Neil El Aynaoui and Azzedine Ounahi, forcing Sofyan Amrabat to remain on the substitutes’ bench.

Paris Saint-Germain star and Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi is set to earn his 99th cap for the Atlas Lions, while Manchester United’s Noussair Mazraoui is expected to continue at left-back and is just three appearances away from reaching 50 for his country.

Premier League pair Chadi Riad of Crystal Palace and Issa Diop of Fulham are both set to link arms at centre-back, providing cover for experienced goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari

> Click here to see how Haiti could line up against Morocco