Haiti lineup vs. Morocco: Predicted XI for final World Cup 2026 Group C clash

By Oliver Thomas | 22 Jun 2026 23:05 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 00:55

Haiti head coach Sebastien Migne is expected to make changes to his starting lineup for Wednesday’s 2026 World Cup Group C clash against Morocco.

The Caribbean island were eliminated from this summer’s tournament after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Brazil last weekend, five days after losing 1-0 to Scotland in their opening fixture.

Migne switched to a 5-4-1 formation against Brazil, which became a 3-4-3 system in possession, but he could revert to a familiar 4-4-2 shape for this contest against Morocco, which will likely see centre-back Jean-Kevin Duverne drop out of the side.

Carlens Arcus and Martin Experience are set to occupy full-back positions either side of central defensive pair Ricardo Ade and Hannes Delcroix, who will provide protection for 38-year-old goalkeeper and captain Johny Placide.

Wolves midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is expected to continue alongside Danley Jean Jacques in the centre of the pitch, while Ruben Providence and either Louicius Deedson or Josue Casimir could be handed starts out wide.

Duckens Nazon is Haiti’s all-time leading goalscorer with 44 goals, but he is still doubtful with an unspecified issue. Frantzdy Pierrot could therefore be joined up front by Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor, who has scored twice in six games for his country.

Haiti possible starting lineup:

Placide; Arcus, Delcroix, Ade, Experience; Deedson, Bellegarde, Jean Jacques, Providence; Isidor, Pierrot

> Click here to see how Morocco could line up against Haiti