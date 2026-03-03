Manchester United transfer news: Stance on possible 'significant' sale of midfielder to Premier League rivals revealed

By Lewis Nolan | 03 Mar 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 03 Mar 2026 22:45

Manchester United have no intention of letting Mason Mount leave in the summer transfer window to Aston Villa, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils are set to face Newcastle United on Wednesday at St James' Park, and interim boss Michael Carrick will hope to win his seventh Premier League match in eight.

Carrick has brought a sense of stability back to Old Trafford, especially in the middle of the pitch as he has been consistent with his selection of Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes.

The trio are unlikely to be dislodged by the manager's other options between now and the end of the season, even when Mason Mount returns from injury,

Mount has been linked with a move away to Aston Villa, but Football Insider claim that United would not be willing to sanction the exit of the Englishman unless they receive a significant offer, with the club pleased with his performances this season.

Mason Mount: Can Man United rely on midfielder?

When United signed Mount from Chelsea in the summer of 2023, many expected the midfielder to be a key part of the team, but he has played less than 2,000 minutes in the Premier League for the club.

Injuries have consistently limited his time on the pitch, and he is currently sidelined, though he is expected to return to the squad soon.

The 27-year-old should be in the prime of his career, but it is difficult to see how he can contribute to the Red Devils given his consistent injury woes have robbed him the chance to build form.

There are also concerns about his position in the team moving forward given Fernandes is certain to play as a number 10 as long as he is at Old Trafford, and he has at times struggled when asked to play in deeper midfield positions.

Why United are facing a summer crisis in midfield

While Mount has been linked with a move away, there are also question marks about the future of captain Fernandes, who is 31 and has been rumoured to be a target for teams in the Saudi Pro League.

Casemiro has already confirmed that he will leave upon the expiry of his contract in the summer, and United will need a new number six.

Mainoo has shown promise, but he is only 20 and cannot be relied upon every week, while Manuel Ugarte has consistently failed to impress.

It would not be surprising if at least two players were signed to play in a double pivot, regardless of who the manager in the dugout is in the summer.