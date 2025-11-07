New contacts have reportedly been made for an outcast star at Manchester United, with the player keen to play at the 2026 World Cup.

Napoli have reportedly made fresh contact with Manchester United over a move for Kobbie Mainoo, who has expressed his desire for minutes ahead of the World Cup.

Following the club's upturn in form, United supporters have grown more optimistic about their chances of qualifying for European football this campaign, and a win on Saturday against Tottenham Hotspur could see them enter the international break in the top four of the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim will almost certainly select a midfield two of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro together on the weekend, and given the club have won three and drawn one of their past four games, it is hard to argue against their inclusion.

Should the Portuguese head coach select the aforementioned duo, midfielder Kobbie Mainoo would then have to settle for a place on the bench, with the Englishman having started just once in all competitions in 2025-26.

His lack of minutes have fuelled speculation that he could leave in the January transfer window, especially as playing time could be key for his potential inclusion in the England squad for World Cup 2026, and La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Napoli are keen to take him on loan.

Will Kobbie Mainoo get any playing time in the Premier League?

The Red Devils played 59 games in all competitions last term, but if they manage to reach the final of the FA Cup this term, they will play a maximum of 45 matches.

Mainoo's only start of the season came in the second round of the EFL Cup against Grimsby Town in August, and he has played just 144 minutes in the Premier League.

Amorim has frequently faced criticism for his side's poor performances, and given the boss is still under pressure to qualify for Europe, he is unlikely to deviate from the midfield that he trusts.

A loan move to Napoli, who have already rehabilitated the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay from Old Trafford, looks like it could be the best move if Mainoo wishes to show Thomas Tuchel that he should be part of the England squad in the summer.

Will Amorim qualify for Champions League with Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro?

Fernandes assisted Casemiro's goal against Nottingham Forest last weekend, and the pair have proven their worth as threats in the final third.

However, the former has played in forward roles of the majority of his career, while the latter has struggled to deal with counter-attacks.

Both are over the age of 30, and if Amorim continues to be as reliant on them as he has been in the opening stages of the season, then it would not be surprising if they picked up injuries.

Perhaps United's best chance of qualifying for the Champions League is hoping that others like Liverpool, Newcastle United and Chelsea continue to be inconsistent.