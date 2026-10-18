Man United transfer news: JJ Gabriel approaches 'moment of truth' in Real Madrid, Barcelona saga

JJ Gabriel is approaching the 'moment of truth' in his efforts to force an exit from Manchester United, according to a report.

The 16-year-old wonderkid told the Red Devils in September that he wanted to leave the club and have his registration terminated, but Man United have thus far refused to sanction his request.

The 20-time English champions are fighting to keep Gabriel at the club, but despite frequent talks with his family and representatives, no progress has been made.

Gabriel reportedly made five demands of Man United, including a seven-figure salary and at least 20 minutes of game time against Sabah FK, Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup and Bournemouth in the Premier League, which the club refused to grant him.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have all been credited with a serious interest in the Under-17 England international, who is expected to move abroad if he does head for the Old Trafford exit door.

According to Spanish outlet Sport - via The Mirror - Gabriel will soon hit the 'moment of truth' in the transfer saga as a decision on his future edges ever closer.

Man United transfer news: JJ Gabriel training in Barcelona before 'moment of truth'

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Having been ostracised by Man United's senior and academy teams, Gabriel is reportedly training individually in Barcelona while his entourage work on finding him a new long-term project.

Despite currently being based in Catalonia, Gabriel has seemingly received the biggest assurances from Real Madrid, who are prepared to agree to his demands of an £8.5m contract over three years.

The teenager's Blancos terms would also include bonuses for his family and agent as requested, whereas Barcelona have emphatically denied any interest in Gabriel through sporting director Deco.

Gabriel scored a whopping 29 goals in 32 games for Man United's Under-18 side and was invited to join the senior squad in pre-season, but he played just eight minutes over the summer, coming off the bench in a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid on August 1.

Gabriel was an unused substitute in friendlies against AC Milan, Rosenborg and Leeds United, and he had not yet made his competitive first-team debut for the Red Devils before his request to leave.

The 2010-born talent shone at youth level in the early stages of 2026-27, though, scoring a hat-trick in a UEFA Youth League win over Sabah, while also registering two goals and two assists in two Premier League 2 games for the Under-21s.

Man United are taking the right approach with JJ Gabriel

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Gabriel's potential and status as one of the most exciting prospects to emerge from the Carrington academy is undeniable, but Man United cannot be held to ransom by a player who is too young to even sign a professional contract.

The Red Devils would have operated with the youngster's best interests at heart - including his health and development amid concerns over being fast-tracked to senior level too soon - and their approach has undoubtedly been the right one.

Comparisons will inevitably be made with Arsenal's 16-year-old wonderkid Max Dowman, but even though the Gunners star is a fully-fledged first-team member, he has still made two youth-team appearances this season with no complaints.

Gabriel would be highly unlikely to earn the senior minutes his entourage want straight away at Real, Barca, PSG or Bayern either, and one cannot escape the feeling that the teenager has been badly advised at this early stage of his career.