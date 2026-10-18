Leeds vs. Man Utd: Two reasons why Daniel Farke can defeat Michael Carrick in Premier League battle

Leeds United cannot be considered favourites for their Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday, but there are two reasons why Daniel Farke's side can triumph, an ex-Whites defender has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Leeds return to their Elland Road base for Sunday's 2pm kickoff after suffering their first Premier League loss of the season last weekend, going down 2-1 to holders Arsenal despite opening the scoring at the Emirates.

However, Farke's side are yet to come out on the wrong end of the scoreline at Elland Road, winning one and drawing two of their opening three home games against Brentford, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

Leeds have also conceded just two Premier League goals in front of their own fans in 2026-27, whereas Man United enter the game on a five-match winless run and are yet to triumph on the road this season.

The under-pressure Michael Carrick has suffered two defeats and two draws away from home this term, and the Red Devils have also conceded two goals in three of their four contests on rival territory.

Leeds vs. Man Utd: Two reasons why the Whites can defeat the Red Devils

© Iconsport / PA Images

Nevertheless, former Leeds defender Tony Dorigo - who played 203 games for the Elland Road outfit between 1991 and 1997 and has been labelled a 'legend' by the club - is reluctant to call his old side the favourites for the visit of the Red Devils, although he highlighted Dominic Calvert-Lewin's qualities and the Whites' strong midfield as two factors that could make the difference.

Asked by Sports Mole whether Leeds can be considered the favourites to triumph on Sunday, Dorigo responded: "I wouldn’t say that no, but Leeds come into this with a lot of confidence for sure.

"A big home win over Newcastle and then a narrow defeat to Arsenal away will give the team huge belief they can get three points this weekend, and with Calvert-Lewin in good form, holding up the ball well and bringing others into play, they can create chances and the midfield is keeping the ball well too.

"Giving Arsenal a game for 60+ minutes is a big positive, given the heavy loss last year, so I do think Leeds will come out on the front foot, and I do see them winning the game, with Man Utd still struggling with confidence."

Calvert-Lewin boasts four goals from his eight appearances in all tournaments this season - form that earned him an England recall for the September/October international break - but he has drawn blanks in his last two games against Palace and Arsenal.

Dominic Calvert Lewin's record vs. Man Utd assessed

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The former Everton man has also struggled to make a lasting impact against Man United in previous years, only managing two goals and two assists in 18 games against the Red Devils.

Calvert-Lewin has not managed to score or set up a goal against Man United since February 2021, when he set up Abdoulaye Doucoure before scoring a last-minute equaliser in a thrilling 3-3 draw while representing Everton.

Since then, the 29-year-old has gone eight games without directly contributing to a goal against Man Utd, although he played the full 90 in both fixtures last term, as Leeds held the Red Devils to a 1-1 draw at home before a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

Leeds start the day six places and three points better off than Man United in the Premier League table, occupying eighth spot with just a one-point gap to the top seven, while Carrick's men sit 14th and a mere two points clear of the relegation zone.

Tony Dorigo was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of NetBet Sport.