Man United transfer news: Lisandro Martinez exit stance 'revealed' after attack on Red Devils hierarchy

Lisandro Martinez is reportedly keen to leave Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

After featuring in a 2-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, the defender launched a scathing attack on the Red Devils hierarchy.

The Argentina international questioned the decision-making of sporting director Jason Wilcox, suggesting that opportunities had been missed to strengthen certain areas of the pitch.

While Martinez has since apologised for his comments, his words have made Man United's poor form in 2026-27 a hotter topic for debate than it already was.

Martinez has also plunged his own future into doubt, a consequence of his contract being due to expire in the summer.

© Imago / News Images

Martinez makes decision on Man United future

As per The Mirror, the 28-year-old has already taken the stance that he wants to leave Old Trafford.

The report alleges that Martinez's initial frustration was caused by Ayden Heaven deputising at left-back against Atletico.

With Luke Shaw missing the trip to Spain, Michael Carrick opted to use the youngster in that role.

Heaven contributed to Atletico taking the lead in the first minute of the game.

At this point in time, it remains to be seen whether Martinez remains in contention to keep his place for Sunday's Premier League fixture at Leeds United.

© Imago

Was Heaven Man United's best alternative at left-back against Atletico Madrid?

Carrick appeared to make the conscious decision of resting veteran centre-back Harry Maguire for Tuesday's game, further reducing his defensive options.

However, the Englishman could have used Diogo Dalot as a makeshift left-back, starting Leny Yoro at right-back and selecting Maguire.

Furthermore, homegrown left-back Harry Amass - albeit more inexperienced than Heaven - was on the substitutes' bench.

Although Heaven had played at left-back during his Premier League 2 days with Arsenal, this was the first time that he had started a senior game for Man United in the role, as per Transfermarkt.