Man United legend Roy Keane takes aim at Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire after Lisandro Martinez outburst

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has doubted whether Red Devils senior players Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire will be able to internally deal with Lisandro Martinez's outburst.

Martinez gave a stunning interview to Amazon Prime following Man United's 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night, where he criticised the club's board, including technical director Jason Wilcox, for what he deemed to be failures in the recent transfer market.

The Argentina international has since issued an apology and is expected to be involved when Man United continue their Premier League campaign against Leeds United on Sunday.

Fernandes is Man United's captain, while Maguire is the club's ex-captain, and both are viewed as leaders in the dressing room at Old Trafford.

However, Keane has questioned whether the duo would internally deal with Martinez's outburst to ensure that the situation does not escalate.

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Martinez gave stunning interview after Atletico defeat

"The team is struggling: he’s only played 80 games himself," Keane said on The Overlap's Stick to Football podcast.

"I don’t see the benefits, but also I look the other way and go, ‘If a player wants to get something off his chest, who are we to sit there and go players can’t say [it]?’ Because the modern player, if they don’t do it on the TV, they’ll do it through different avenues, social media, through their agents.

"But could Bruno, with Bruno and Maguire, two senior players that spring to mind, I wonder would they be pulling him this morning?

"But they’re probably busy doing podcasts or whatever… You’re on Bruno’s body language recently. Bruno’s body language, he doesn’t seem a happy lad at the moment."

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Man United will be aiming to bounce back at Leeds

Man United have made their worst-ever start to a campaign, having been beaten in four of their opening nine matches of the season.

There is major pressure on head coach Michael Carrick to deliver a positive result in Sunday's Premier League fixture with Leeds at Elland Road.

Carrick will give his pre-match press conference on Friday, when he is expected to be quizzed further on Martinez's comments and subsequent apology.