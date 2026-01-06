Man Utd transfer news: Three players were ‘desperate’ to leave if Ruben Amorim stayed at Old Trafford

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Jan 2026 08:40 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 08:50

As many as three Manchester United players were keen to leave the club this month if Ruben Amorim had remained in charge at Old Trafford, according to a report.

The Red Devils confirmed on Monday morning that Amorim has been relieved of his duties as head coach, ending his turbulent 14-month spell on the red side of Manchester.

Amorim’s emotional and erratic conduct is thought to have played a major role in the club's decision, while his unwillingness to move away from his favoured 3-4-3 formation leading to a loss of faith in his leadership.

The 40-year-old claimed that he wanted to be the "manager, not the coach" during an explosive post-match press conference following Man United’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Leeds on Sunday, while insisting that the club's scouting department and directors must focus on their own jobs.

This came after reports claiming that Man United bosses, including director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada, felt that Amorim’s response during a meeting held two days earlier was negative and emotional.

Amorim’s comments in the media proved to be the final nail in his coffin, and Under-18s head coach Darren Fletcher has since been placed in charge on an interim basis while the Red Devils search for a permanent replacement.

Mainoo, Zirkzee, Ugarte wanted to leave Man Utd if Amorim stayed

It is unclear whether Man United will still look to conduct business in the January transfer window following Amorim’s departure, but his dismissal may have potentially spared the Old Trafford futures of at least three first-team players.

Indeed, the Daily Mail claims that Kobbie Mainoo, Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte were all ‘desperate’ to leave Man United this month if Amorim had not been sacked by the club.

Mainoo fell out of favour under Amorim and was not viewed as a key figure in his 3-4-3 system, with the 20-year-old academy starlet yet to start a single Premier League game this season.

A lack of game for Mainoo has led to speculation over a proposed transfer to Serie A champions Napoli, but it is his thought that Amorim’s sacking could now pave the way for the midfielder to feature more regularly in Man United’s first team in the coming weeks and months.

Zirkzee has also been strongly linked with a return to Italy, with Roma said to be interested in the former Bologna striker, but the Dutchman may now consider fighting for his future at Old Trafford under a new manager.

The same can be said for Ugarte, who has been limited to just six Premier League starts this season and still has more than three years remaining on his Red Devils contract.

Meanwhile, a separate report has suggested that Amorim’s exit could provide a lifeline for Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford at Man United, with a decision yet to be made over whether he will remain at Camp Nou beyond the current campaign.