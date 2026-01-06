Ruben Amorim sacked: Man Utd star to get Red Devils 'lifeline' after managerial change

By Seye Omidiora | 06 Jan 2026 04:43

Ruben Amorim's departure from Manchester United could reportedly benefit a Red Devils player.

The Portuguese head coach departed Old Trafford on Monday morning after 14 months in the job, as the hierarchy looked to address a lack of consistent progress in the Premier League.

Amorim's exit could have immediate implications for several high-profile stars currently situated away from the club on loan deals like Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund, while Kobbie Mainoo may now stay after the Portuguese manager's exit.

While the Red Devils currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, one player could be handed a 'lifeline' by the Manchester giants' call to change direction.

Amorim's exit: One home-grown star could be back in favour at Man Utd

According to Mirror Football, Marcus Rashford could be handed a route back to his boyhood club following the exit of the manager who dropped him.

The England international is currently on loan at Barcelona, having spent the latter half of last season with Aston Villa.

Rashford initially scored the first goal of the Amorim era in November 2024 but soon found himself out of favour due to publicised tactical differences.

The 28-year-old forward remains under contract in Manchester until 2028 and is one of the club's most prolific modern academy graduates.

Rashford's future: Barca uncertainty reportedly complicates permanent Spanish switch

While the Catalan giants have a £26m option to make the move permanent, financial constraints at the Nou Camp are reportedly stalling the transfer.

The above source suggests that Barcelona officials are attempting to negotiate a lower fee despite being satisfied with the forward's recent contributions.

Rashford has previously voiced his desire to remain in Spain permanently, but the removal of Amorim may alter the dynamic of his future.

Having scored 138 goals in 426 appearances for the Red Devils, the striker's potential reintegration will be a primary objective for the incoming management team.

The next appointment must now decide if the player's profile is suitable for the club's short and long-term tactical direction, which Amorim ruled out.

Darren Fletcher will take over first-team duties this week, but former boss and ex-player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be interested in a return to Old Trafford.