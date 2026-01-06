Ruben Amorim replacement: Familiar Man Utd face 'interested' in Old Trafford role

By Seye Omidiora | 06 Jan 2026 04:11 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 04:13

A manager with links to Manchester United reportedly seeks a return to Old Trafford following the sacking of Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese head coach departed Old Trafford following a disappointing 1-1 draw against Leeds United, which left the side sitting in sixth place in the Premier League table.

Letting Amorim leave marks the end of a 14-month tenure that was increasingly defined by internal friction and a lack of progress, with the Portuguese manager winning just 31.9% of his matches in Manchester.

United released a 106-word statement confirming the exit, citing the need for a change to secure the highest possible Premier League finish.

Amorim replacement: Ex-Man Utd player 'interested' in sensational return to Old Trafford dugout

According to Fabrizio Romano, former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed an interest in returning to the club in a caretaker capacity.

The Norwegian is reportedly open to taking the job regardless of the contract length offered by the board as they search for a permanent successor.

Solskjaer has been out of work since being dismissed by Turkish side Besiktas in August 2025 and is viewed by some as a candidate to lift the mood at the club.

United officials are understood to be taking their time to assess all available options while an interim figure oversees the first team this week.

Amorim replacement: Who takes charge for Burnley clash amid managerial search?

Darren Fletcher will lead the Red Devils for their upcoming Premier League fixture against Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday evening.

The former United midfielder, who has been coaching the club's Under-18 side, has been tasked with steadying the ship during a busy post-festive schedule.

Fletcher's appointment comes at a critical juncture as the hierarchy, led by Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox, evaluates long-term targets such as Oliver Glasner.

The board remains focused on identifying a leader who can adapt to the club's existing recruitment structure after relations with Amorim broke down over transfer policy.

United face a daunting run of fixtures in January, including encounters with Manchester City and Arsenal, making a swift decision on the next appointment vital.