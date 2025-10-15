Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Manchester United are currently in talks with Harry Maguire's representatives over a potential new contract.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United are currently in talks with Harry Maguire's representatives over a potential new contract at Old Trafford.

Maguire's existing terms with the Red Devils are due to expire next summer, and it had seemed likely that the Englishman would leave the 20-time English champions on a free transfer at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

However, recent reports have said that Man United want to keep hold of Maguire, providing that the ex-Sheffield United youngster is willing to accept a pay cut.

Romano has claimed that there has recently been a meeting between Man United and the agent of the 32-year-old to discuss extending his stay at Old Trafford.

However, any new deal will depend on the defender's willingness to accept reduced terms.

Maguire 'in discussions' over new Man United deal

“Harry Maguire is another interesting case because there has been a meeting in recent days between the agent of Maguire who was at Carrington to meet with Manchester United," Romano said on his Here We Go podcast.

"Harry will be more than happy to stay at the club are more than happy to keep the player who is doing very well on the pitch and also in terms of leadership in the dressing room.

"So there are positive exchange between Maguire and United but in order for this contract to be extended they need to discuss different terms. So if United and Maguire are to reach an agreement on a new deal, it is because Harry will reduce his current salary.

"So the financials of the contract of Maguire is going to be very important to understand if he’s going to continue at the club or if they decide to part ways and try something different."

Maguire has made seven appearances for Man United this season, while he has featured on 253 occasions for the club since his £80m arrival from Leicester City in the summer of 2019.

How lucrative is Maguire's current deal at Man United?

Maguire's weekly salary is reported to be £190,000 a week, making him one of the top earners at the club.

Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Matthijs de Ligt are thought to be the only three players at Old Trafford to earn more than Maguire, who is on the same deal that he penned upon his arrival.

There is no chance of Man United matching those wages with a new contract offer, and Maguire could have the chance to earn in the region of £500,000 a week by making the move to Saudi Arabia.

However, it is understood that the centre-back's first choice is to remain at Old Trafford, where he continues to feel valued despite having some difficult periods.