Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'make U-turn' on Harry Maguire's future amid exit talk

Manchester United are reportedly considering offering Harry Maguire a new contract, with Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim valuing the centre-back's positive influence on the dressing room at Old Trafford.

Maguire arrived at Man United from Leicester City in August 2019, and he has represented the Red Devils on 251 occasions, scoring 16 goals and registering nine assists in the process.

The 32-year-old was linked with a move away from Old Trafford over the summer, and it is understood that Man United rejected a number of offers in order to keep hold of the defender.

Maguire is in the six-man leadership group assembled by Amorim at the start of this season, with Bruno Fernandes, Tom Heaton, Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui also included.

The defender has only started once in the Premier League this season - the 2-1 success over Chelsea last time out, and he provided an assist during his side's vital win over the Blues.

Maguire has been used a further three times off the bench in the Premier League, but there is currently uncertainty when it comes to his future, with his contract due to expire in June 2026.

There is believed to be significant interest from the Saudi Pro League in Maguire, and it had been thought that he would leave the 20-time English champions on a free transfer next summer.

However, according to The Sun, such is Maguire's influence at Old Trafford, it is possible that he could be offered a new contract on reduced terms in order to keep him at the club.

Maguire's pay packet at Old Trafford is thought to be just shy of £200,000 a week, and it is believed that he would have to take a significant wage drop in order to remain with Man United beyond the end of the season.

Which Man United players could leave next summer?

Casemiro has been important player for Man United in the early stages of the season, but the Brazilian's contract is due to expire in June 2026, and he is set to leave on a free transfer.

Tyrell Malacia is also out of contract and will move on, unless an exit can be agreed sooner, while Tom Heaton is unlikely to be offered another new contract, as he will be 40 next April.

Jadon Sancho, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa, is another set to leave, while Marcus Rashford should secure a permanent move to Barcelona during next summer's transfer window.

The futures of the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee will also be up for discussion, while Altay Bayindir could leave if Man United sign another goalkeeper in 2026.