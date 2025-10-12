Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will reportedly be prepared to reject a lucrative transfer to the Saudi Pro League on one condition.

The 32-year-old has been at Old Trafford since 2019, making a total of 253 appearances since leaving Leicester City in an £80m deal.

However, there have been times when the England international has been out of favour under different managers and his longevity at the Theatre of Dreams has not always been a foregone conclusion.

With less than a year remaining on his contract at Man United, Maguire has a decision to make regarding the next phase of his career.

He has made just two starts in this season's Premier League, Ruben Amorim introducing him as a substitute on a further four occasions.

Maguire takes stance over Saudi Arabia interest

Saudi Pro League duo Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq are allegedly giving consideration to presenting Maguire with a contract worth £500,000 per week.

Maguire is said to be prepared to contemplate the possibility of making the move to the Middle-East at this stage of his career.

Nevertheless, as per The Mirror, the centre-back is also open to remaining at Man United should he earn regular game time.

United are reportedly preparing to hold discussions with him over the coming weeks, aware that foreign clubs can officially negotiate a pre-contract agreement with Maguire from January onwards if fresh terms are not penned.

Whether Maguire is prepared to sign a new deal will ultimately be dependent on earning more minutes across the next two-and-a-half months than he has been receiving.

How strong will Man United push for Maguire stay?

From a performance perspective, Maguire has been inconsistent under various managers, while he is likely to be among the big earners at the club.

On the flip side, though, United will not want to lose experience in the dressing room when the futures of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes remain up in the air.

Taking everything into consideration, finding a common ground may become complex if Amorim remains at the helm in the long term.