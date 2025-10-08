Harry Maguire is reportedly keen to remain at Manchester United beyond the end of the season but would have to accept a substantial pay cut.

Harry Maguire is reportedly keen to remain at Manchester United beyond the end of the 2025-26 campaign but would have to accept a substantial pay cut to stay with the 20-time English champions.

Maguire's existing deal at Old Trafford is due to expire next summer, and there has recently been a host of speculation surrounding his future.

Al-Nassr are thought to lead the Saudi Arabian interest in the Englishman, who could have the chance to make a lucrative switch to the Saudi Pro League at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

However, according to talkSPORT, Maguire has made it clear that he wants to stay at Old Trafford, with the 32-year-old hoping to be offered a new contract.

The report claims that a fresh deal for the ex-Sheffield United youngster is a possibility, although he would have to be prepared to take a huge hit on his current £190,000-a-week pay packet.

Man United 'considering' offering Maguire a new contract

Maguire has featured on 253 occasions for Man United since arriving at Old Trafford from Leicester City in the summer of 2019, while he has scored 16 times and registered nine assists.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding the centre-back's future over the last couple of years, but he has continually rejected the chance to leave Old Trafford.

This season, Maguire has featured on seven occasions for the Red Devils, scoring once and providing one assist, including six appearances in the Premier League.

However, the centre-back has only started twice in England's top flight this term, and he only featured for the final five minutes of last weekend's 2-0 home success over Sunderland.

Will Casemiro, Malacia be offered new Man United deals?

Casemiro and Tyrell Malacia also only have contracts at Old Trafford until next June, and it is expected that both will leave the 20-time English champions on free transfers.

Malacia has recently been brought back into the first-team set-up by Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim after being a member of the 'bomb squad' over the summer.

However, the Netherlands international is unlikely to receive much action unless Patrick Dorgu and Diego Leon are both injured at the same time.

Casemiro, meanwhile, has been an important player for Amorim this season, but the midfielder will be 34 at the start of next year, and it is expected that he will leave Old Trafford on a free transfer in 2026.