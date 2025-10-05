Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are one of two Saudi Pro League clubs to show an interest in signing Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, according to a report.

The England international's future has been the topic of uncertainty for a number of years now, but he has remained loyal to the Red Devils, even during periods where he has only been a bit-part player.

Maguire is suffering that exact fate right now, as he has started just two of Man United's first seven games of the Premier League season and was only a late substitute in their 2-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday.

Maguire did make the first XI for clashes with Chelsea and Brentford, but he failed to complete more than 70 minutes in either of those games, and Ruben Amorim went with the trio of Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw and Matthijs de Ligt against the Black Cats.

As Maguire turns 33 in March, he is not a long-term option in the heart of the Red Devils' defence, and he can leave on a free transfer when his contract expires in 2026 as things stand.

Man Utd transfer news: Maguire 'targeted' by Saudi Pro League duo

According to The Mirror, the £80m centre-back has now emerged as a target for two Saudi Pro League clubs, including Al-Nassr, raising the prospect of a Ronaldo reunion.

Maguire briefly shared a dressing room with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner during the latter's second spell at Old Trafford, which memorably ended in acrimonious circumstances midway through the 2022-23 campaign.

If the former Leicester City man was to move to Al-Nassr, he would not only link arms with Ronaldo once again, but also play alongside Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman and Marcelo Brozovic.

However, Ronaldo's team will apparently face competition from Al-Ettifaq - who employ Georginio Wijnaldum, Moussa Dembele and Scotland international defender Jack Hendry - to sign Maguire on a free transfer.

The report adds that the Englishman would be able to command "huge" wages to join the Saudi side, significantly more than the £190,000-a-week he currently pockets at Old Trafford.

Man United's Maguire contract stance 'revealed' amid Saudi interest

Maguire could have walked out of the Old Trafford door for nothing at the end of last season, but Man United triggered a 12-month extension in his contract to keep him on the books for another year.

The 32-year-old has never signed an official long-term renewal with the Red Devils, though, having penned a six-season deal with that aforementioned option when he joined in a record deal from Leicester in 2019.

Even though Man United risk losing their £80m investment for nothing, the report adds that they are currently not expected to offer him a new contract - not even a short-term renewal to preserve some of his value.

Maguire could therefore become the Red Devils' second-biggest transfer loss of all time if he departs for nothing, only below the £89m that the club lost on Paul Pogba.

The England defender has scored 16 goals and provided nine assists in 253 appearances for Man United since 2019, but he has not been called up to his national team since October 2024.