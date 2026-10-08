Man United handed 'key' transfer update on potential Senne Lammens replacement

Reported Manchester United transfer target Santiago Beltran could allegedly soon renew his contact at Argentine club River Plate.

The 22-year-old's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Manchester City, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid all believed to be interested in his services.

Man United are also thought to be extremely keen, with the Red Devils said to be looking to bring the Argentina international to Old Trafford in 2027.

According to Bolavip Argentina, Beltran is expected to sign an extension to his current deal at River, which is due to expire in December 2027.

However, it is understood that an exit is still possible, with River simply looking to protect their position amid the growing interest in the goalkeeper.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Man United-linked Beltran 'to sign' new River deal

The 6ft 3in goalkeeper is allegedly valued by River in the region of €15m (£13m), although it remains to be seen whether that rises with a new contract.

Beltran has made 39 appearances for River's first team, keeping 15 clean sheets.

It appears only a matter of time before the South American earns a move to a major European club given the attention surrounding him.

Former Man United midfielder Paul Scholes recently suggested that the Red Devils could look to replace Senne Lammens in the not too distant future.

© Imago

Could Man United look to replace Lammens?

“What team have you seen win the Premier League without a top-class goalkeeper?” Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast. "Lammens might be that, I don’t know. I think the jury’s probably still out on that.

“You need a top-class goalkeeper. You think of Liverpool’s team with Alisson, City’s teams with… [David] Raya at Arsenal, Man United with Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar.

“They’ve all got brilliant, brilliant goalkeepers. You start from the back, of course you do. Whether Michael [Carrick] has just got to be patient and wait for that, I don’t know.”

Lammens has only kept nine clean sheets in his 39 appearances for the Red Devils since arriving from Royal Antwerp last summer, conceding 49 times in the process.