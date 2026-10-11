Man United transfer news: JJ Gabriel holds 'new talks' as Red Devils fight to keep 16-year-old wonderkid

Wantaway Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel has supposedly held fresh talks with Bayern Munich over a move to the Allianz Arena.

A few weeks ago, the Red Devils were rocked by the news that JJ Gabriel - hailed as the next Lamine Yamal and 'kid Messi' in some quarters - and had asked to leave Old Trafford and have his registration terminated.

Man United are still trying in vain to keep the 2010-born talent - who turned 16 last Tuesday - at the club, but they have been met with stiff resistance by Gabriel, his family and his representatives.

The teenager's desire to seek a new challenge supposedly triggered transfer interest from a plethora of European giants, namely Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Last week, Barca and Real Madrid were named as the favourites to sign Gabriel, but according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, a new round of talks have now been held with the Bundesliga champions.

Man United's JJ Gabriel holds 'new talks' over Bayern Munich move

© Imago / Sportimage

However, Bayern are yet to make a firm offer to the England Under-17 international, as they are yet to receive a 'commitment' from the player and his entourage themselves.

Plettenberg echoes previous claims that Real and Barca are at the head of the queue for Gabriel, and there is a feeling that the attacker is 'leaning' towards a marquee switch to La Liga.

Gabriel is supposedly keen to leave Man United as early as January, although any transfer from Old Trafford to either the Bernabeu or Camp Nou would be dependent on the youngster obtaining a European passport.

Gabriel's camp are supposedly 'pursuing' a Cypriot passport for the player, who would qualify for such documentation through his mother, but there are alternative avenues that could be explored if that plan falls through.

Shortly before the Gabriel revelations first emerged, the 16-year-old scored a hat-trick for Man United's Under-19s in a 5-0 UEFA Youth League win over Sabah, while also scoring two goals and setting up two more in two Premier League 2 games for the Under-21s.

At Under-18 level, Gabriel scored a sensational 29 goals in 32 appearances, but he has not played a competitive first-team game for the 20-time English champions.

Why does JJ Gabriel want to leave Man United?

© Iconsport / Cody Froggatt/Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

Gabriel was given eight minutes off the bench in Man United's pre-season win over Atletico Madrid, but he was an unused substitute against all of AC Milan, Leeds United and Rosenborg over the summer.

A lack of senior opportunities is believed to be a key factor in Gabriel's desire to leave Man United, who were apparently sent demands over the teenager's minutes in particular games.

Gabriel's camp allegedly requested the teenager feature for at least 20 minutes against Sabah in the Champions League, while also earning similar minutes against Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup and Bournemouth in the Premier League.

However, there is a clear disagreement between the club and the player's representatives over the plan for the 16-year-old talent, and an exit is now seen as inevitable.