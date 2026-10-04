Man United transfer news: Premier League club 'tempted' to sell striker as Michael Carrick looks to sign Joshua Zirkzee heir

Crystal Palace are ready to accept offers for Jean-Philippe Mateta in the January transfer window amid interest from Manchester United, the latest report has revealed.

Despite the Premier League season being just five matchweeks old, alarm bells have been ringing in the Red Devils' fanbase.

The club have taken just five points so far this term, and they have even struggled against the likes of Hull City and Fulham.

United have scored eight goals in the league, though five of those strikes came against Ipswich Town on August 30, and the team's difficulties in the final third have fuelled calls for reinforcements, especially if the likes of Joshua Zirkzee leave in the winter.

Michael Carrick is reportedly a fan of Palace striker Mateta, and Football Insider now claim that the Eagles are ready to listen to offers for the Frenchman in January due to the fact he will have just six months left on his contract.

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir, SPP, Sport Press Photo, Alamy Live News

Why Jean-Philippe Mateta to Manchester United would be the wrong move

Mateta has a strong history of production in the Premier League, with the Palace star scoring at least 12 top-flight goals in the three seasons prior to 2026-27.

The Frenchman is not only excellent in the penalty area, but he is also one of the most combative forwards in the division, capable of winning duels against the best defenders.

However, the striker is 29 and signing players approaching their thirties is always risky, especially if they are given a long-term contract.

Palace are unlikely to demand a significant fee, but United must avoid making him a central piece of their attack if they are to succeed in the coming years.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Benjamin Sesko future: Will Man United sell striker in January or the summer?

Links to Mateta may be a concern for current United striker Benjamin Sesko, who has endured a turbulent time at Old Trafford since joining in 2025.

The 23-year-old is young enough to improve and establish himself as a starter, but he has not started a single Premier League game this season.

Matheus Cunha has been preferred in central areas, and if the Red Devils sign a new centre-forward, then Sesko may soon have to think about his future at Old Trafford.