Man United transfer latest: Three Premier League players Red Devils could sign in January to provided a much-needed boost

Manchester United have had an incredibly disappointing start to the 2026-27 campaign, only posting two wins from their nine matches in all competitions.

The Red Devils have just one victory on the board from their seven Premier League matches, with seven points leaving them down in 13th spot in the division.

Man United's squad is in need of a boost, as it is short in a number of key areas, and it is understood that the funds are there for some winter business, providing that the right players are available for transfer.

Signing players who know the Premier League would it an easier transition and reduce the risk attached to any deal.

Here, Sports Mole looks at three Premier League players who could be targeted by the 20-time English champions during the winter market.

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir, SPP, Sport Press Photo, Alamy Live News

Mateta's future at Palace has been up in the air for some time, and there is believed to be a real chance that the France international could be available in January.

According to talkSPORT, Palace are now open to a mid-season departure, as there are no indictions that the striker will be signing a new contract; his current terms expire next summer.

Man United are known admirers of the Frenchman, who would allegedly jump at the chance to make the move to Old Trafford during the winter market.

Benjamin Sesko's ongoing injury problems have left Man United short in the final third of the field, so bringing in a new forward could become a priority in January.

Mateta has scored 62 goals and registered 14 assists in 204 matches for Palace, including 50 goals and nine assists in 164 outings in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old has now recovered from a hamstring injury, and a strong end to 2026 could lead to Man United reigniting their interest at the start of 2027.

© Imago / Sportimage

Tavernier's future is currently under the microscope, with Bournemouth seemingly open to selling some important players during the January transfer window.

Alex Scott is valued at around £80m by Bournemouth and could be a big mover at the start of 2027, but Tavernier might also be available for transfer.

The 27-year-old has been in impressive form for the Cherries this season, scoring four goals in seven Premier League matches, while he has also helped his team overcome Real Sociedad and Sturm Graz in the 2026-27 Europa League.

Tavernier made the move to Bournemouth from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2022, and he has represented the Cherries on 135 occasions, scoring 24 goals and registering 18 assists.

The Englishman is capable of operating in a number of different attacking positions, but he has mainly featured down the left, which has been a problematic area for Man United this term given Marcus Rashford's struggles for form.

A mid-season move to Old Trafford is potentially on the cards for Tavernier.

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Man United did look to sign a new left-back over the summer, but a move for Newcastle United's Lewis Hall - their leading target - did not come to fruition.

Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu are both currently injured, which has given Man United a serious problem at left-back, and that was the fear at the start of the campaign.

As a result, it would be a surprise if the Red Devils did not look to address such a major problem in their squad when the January transfer window opens for business.

Mitchell is an interesting option given that the 27-year-old's contract at Palace is due to expire at the end of the season.

The Englishman is proven in the Premier League, playing 214 times in the competition, boasting a record of six goals and 15 assists.

Mitchell has also gained Europa League and Conference League experience at Palace, and he has been in strong form this season, scoring twice in nine appearances in all competitions.

For a number of reasons, Mitchell would be an ideal winter acquisition for Man United, and it is certainly one to watch ahead of the opening of the market.