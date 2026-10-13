Man United transfer news: available manager puts pressure on Michael Carrick to replace him

Struggling in the Manchester United dugout, Michael Carrick could lose his job in the coming weeks. A manager who is currently without a club is keen to take charge of the club’s destiny.

This weekend, the English club, 13th in the Premier League, met another big side in difficulty in Tottenham Hotspur. The two teams drew 1-1, and neither Roberto De Zerbi nor Carrick was sacked after the match.

One statistic nevertheless puts the Englishman in serious danger: as relayed in England, Manchester United have not had a worse start to a season since 1966.

But as Carrick receives advice on who to put ‘on the bench’, and on his January recruitment, the question to ask is the following: will the manager remain in the Manchester United dugout for much longer?

An Italian at Manchester United in place of Michael Carrick?

© Iconsport / Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images

According to journalist Enzo Bucchioni, of TuttoMercatoWeb, Antonio Conte is ‘on the verge of reaching an agreement’ with Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato has revealed that the English club’s hierarchy is ‘seriously considering’ parting ways with Carrick, also claiming that the Italian, a former Juventus midfielder, would ‘gladly accept’ signing for the 13th-placed side.

For his part, journalist Fabrizio Romano has described the mindset of the Italian, who has managed Inter Milan, Juventus, Chelsea and Napoli, and who is ready to return to work in ‘a very high-level league’:

‘Some of you are already asking me about Manchester United and what could happen. What I can tell you is that Antonio Conte is absolutely ready to restart. Antonio Conte left Napoli this summer and he was ready to return to work.'

'He turned down proposals from Saudi Arabia and Turkey because he wanted to join a historic club in a very high-level league. (...) For now, that is Antonio Conte’s intention. We will see what happens next.’

Decisive weeks ahead for Carrick and Manchester United

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Manchester United’s next matches appear decisive for the future of the club’s current manager.

If the English side lose to Atletico Madrid, on Tuesday in the Champions League, or against Leeds United (Sunday), Como (Wednesday 21 October) or Bournemouth (Sunday 25 October), Carrick could quickly be packing his bags.

And Conte appears an interesting solution for the club: the 57-year-old manager won Serie A with Napoli in 2025. There are worse CVs.