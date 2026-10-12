Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'plan live scouting mission' for forward with nine-figure release clause

Manchester United are reportedly set to watch Atletico Madrid forward Giuliano Simeone in their upcoming Champions League meeting.

The Red Devils face Atletico at the Metropolitano on Tuesday evening for a key European fixture, looking to claim their first win in five games since beating Sabah 4-0 a month ago.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the high-profile match will also give the Premier League side a chance to assess the 23-year-old Argentina international at close quarters.

Simeone has emerged as a leading target for the Old Trafford hierarchy as they weigh up potential reinforcements in attack.

Man Utd's Premier League rivals 'tracking' Simeone

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The above source hints that the Manchester giants are not the only club keen on the versatile winger.

Recent reports suggest Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in signing him, though that remains uncertain amid questions about City’s situation and Spurs’ priority need for a centre-forward.

Scouts in England believe his physical qualities, relentless pressing and commitment could suit the demands of the Premier League.

As such, the aforementioned source notes that a number of Man United's domestic rivals have reportedly made informal enquiries about the terms of a potential move from the Spanish capital.

Atletico make Simeone 'untouchable' with 'astronomical' release clause

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Despite growing interest from abroad, Atletico regard the forward as untouchable ahead of the next transfer windows.

Simeone signed an improved deal in early 2026, keeping him at the club until 2030 and reportedly including a €500m (£423m) release clause.

The Argentina international also remains closely tied to his boyhood club and is flourishing under manager and father Diego Simeone.

The forward has scored two and set up as many in La Liga this season, and starred in a dramatic 2-1 derby win over Real Madrid before the international break.