Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for LASK: Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai latest

As October's intense schedule ramps up, Liverpool will travel to take on LASK Linz at Raiffeisen Arena on Wednesday, for matchday two of their Champions League league-phase campaign.

Andoni Iraola's Reds will be lighter than ideal up top on Wednesday, and head into the game with doubts about a number of key players' fitness.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League clash with LASK.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 14 (vs. LASK)

Alexander Isak enjoyed a fine start to 2026-27, but a thigh injury he picked up on international duty saw him sit out against Manchester City on Sunday.

Iraola has stated that he is unlikely to be ready for Wednesday's trip to Linz, though a surprise return would represent a welcome boost.

CODY GAKPO

© Iconsport / ANP KOEN VAN WEEL

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 14 (vs. LASK)

Cody Gakpo came close to leaving Liverpool in August, but he has been a crucial part of the Reds' attacking force this season.

His absence from the XI was keenly felt at the weekend, and he is a major doubt for this clash as he recovers from an ankle injury he suffered during the international break.

© Iconsport / Marcus Nichols/Sipa USA

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 14 (vs. LASK)

Dominik Szoboszlai's running power is a key part of his game, but that intensity caused the number eight to develop a hamstring 'overload' that sidelined him on Sunday.

The Hungary captain is a major doubt for this week, with Iraola mentioning that it will be "Difficult [for Szoboszlai] to recover," though he also noted that the issue the midfielder was feeling was "Something very small."

HUGO EKITIKE

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: December 26 (vs. Hull City)

Striker Hugo Ekitike has been out of action since rupturing his Achilles against Paris Saint-Germain in April.

The Frenchman will miss this game, but Iraola noted in mid-September that "There is a reasonable chance that he could help us in the last two games [of the Champions League's league-phase]."

GIOVANNI LEONI

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Arsenal)

Nineteen-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his Reds debut back in September 2025, and has not featured since.

The former Parma youngster is picturing a return to action later this autumn, though he will need to build fitness before being match-ready.

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Manchester United)

Conor Bradley was forced off with a major knee injury against Arsenal in January, and required surgery to repair the issue.

The defender is yet to take part in team training, but he has begun working with the ball as he steps up his rehabilitation.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this clash.