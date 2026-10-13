LASK vs. Liverpool: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of Champions League clash

Liverpool will travel to take on Austrian champions LASK Linz in the Champions League's league-phase on Wednesday, searching for consecutive continental wins.

Andoni Iraola's Reds were deserving 2-1 victors over Atletico Madrid on matchday one, coming from behind courtesy of strikes from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

As for Dietmar Kuhbauer's Black-Whites, they fell to a 1-0 defeat against AEK Athens, and come into this week's clash as significant underdogs, having never beaten an English club (one draw, five losses).

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 2

LASK Linz wins: 0

Draws: 0

Liverpool wins: 2

Austrian side LASK Linz have only locked horns with Liverpool on two occasions over the years, and it is the Premier League giants that boast the lead in this head-to-head.

The Reds have maintained a 100% record against the Black-Whites, winning twice without response.

Both of those encounters took place during the group stage of the 2023-24 edition of the Europa League, as part of Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge of the Merseysiders.

Liverpool travelled to Linz in September 2023, and collected all three points on matchday one as they came from behind to win 3-1 on the road.

The Black-Whites' Florian Flecker shockingly opened the scoring with a long-range strike just 14 minutes into the contest, though Darwin Nunez equalised from the penalty spot early in the second half, before Luis Diaz put the Reds in front and Mohamed Salah sealed the turnaround with a late third - assisted by Nunez.

The reverse fixture saw LASK head to Anfield in November 2023, when Liverpool delivered a dominant performance en route to a 4-0 triumph.

Diaz set the tone that day by converting a Joe Gomez cross 12 minutes in, Gakpo doubled the hosts' lead moments later and notched again in second-half stoppage time, but not before Salah struck home a penalty.

Salah, Diaz and Gakpo are the joint-top scorers in the short history of this fixture, with two goals apiece.

Previous two meetings

Nov 30, 2023: Liverpool 4-0 LASK Linz (Europa League)

Sep 21, 2023: LASK Linz 1-3 Liverpool (Europa League)