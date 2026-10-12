‘I have never seen him have a bad game’ — who is Man United Camacho who just signed with Roc Nation?

Manchester United have a new generation talent to watch. Jaume Camacho, 17, has been identified by the Guardian as the player with the most potential among their peers at Premier League clubs, and the Spanish attacking midfielder has backed that assessment off the pitch by signing with Roc Nation — the agency that represents Vinicius Junior, Endrick and Yan Diomande.

His representative Nathan Campbell has been equally emphatic in his appraisal. ‘I have never seen him have a bad game,’ Campbell told Spanish newspaper Marca.

Manchester United news: who is Camacho and how did he get to Old Trafford

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Born in Lleida in 2009, Camacho grew up in Abu Dhabi where his footballing education began at City Football Schools, a development project built around the methodology and playing philosophy of Manchester City. That background eventually led him, somewhat improbably, to the youth ranks of their fierce rivals.

He made his Under-18 debut in January 2025 at just 15 years of age. After working through the youth system, he joined the club’s first-year scholarship programme for 2026-27, and has since established himself as a regular starter for the Under-18 side. In September, he stepped up further, making his UEFA Youth League debut for the Under-19 team — the match against Sabah that was also notable for the hat-trick scored by fellow United gem JJ Gabriel.

Despite being born in Spain and having developed in multiple footballing environments, Camacho has not yet represented any Spanish or English youth team at national level.

Manchester United news: why Roc Nation signed him at 16

© Imago

The agency first identified Camacho while attending academy fixtures. They spotted him during a cup match in which he dominated the first half, and a UK-based recruitment representative approached his father, Josep, at half-time.

Campbell has cited consistency as Camacho’s defining quality: even when he cannot produce an individual highlight, his level does not drop. The agent also highlighted leadership, training application and tactical intelligence as qualities that set the teenager apart. His versatility — naturally an attacking midfielder, but capable of operating deeper or wide — gives him additional value within any system.

Roc Nation plan to work on tactical and physical development in parallel with his club environment. The physical progression is described as a priority as Camacho continues to grow into the demands of professional football. Campbell’s stated goal is for the player to make the step to the first team as quickly as possible, and to eventually establish himself at a club competing in one of Europe’s top five leagues.