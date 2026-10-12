Team News: Atletico Madrid vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Manchester United are set for a tough test in the Champions League on Tuesday night, when they travel to face Atletico Madrid at Metropolitano Stadium for their second league-phase clash.

Los Rojiblancos were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool on matchday one, while the Red Devils hammered debutants Sabah 4-0 at Old Trafford.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

ATLETICO MADRID

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Oblak; Pubill, Romero, Hancko, Grimaldo; Simeone, Llorente, Cardoso, Baena; Lee, Alvarez

MAN UNITED

Out: Benjamin Sesko (lower leg), Patrick Dorgu (hamstring), Matthijs De Ligt (back), Noussair Mazraoui (back), Manuel Ugarte (ACL), Tom Heaton (abdomen)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Tielemans; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha