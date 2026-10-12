Man United head coach Michael Carrick explains Bruno Fernandes situation amid injury fears

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has quelled fears that captain Bruno Fernandes could require a spell out of the team to deal with a niggling fitness problem.

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus said during the September/October international break that Fernandes was dealing with an injury issue in the early stages of the 2026-27 campaign.

Carrick has confirmed that Fernandes is not currently fully-fit, but the Man United boss has insisted that the 32-year-old does not need a period on the sidelines in order to overcome the problem.

"I've seen there's a lot made of it, he was carrying something," Carrick told reporters ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid. "I think that's pretty obvious. It happens a lot, people don't maybe realise it, but it happens a lot, players play with issues.

"I probably played 80% of the games with some sort of issue as you go through your career. It's not ideal, but it's kind of manageable.

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Carrick insists Fernandes fitness issue is "manageable"

"Some players are able to play with a bit more than or a bit less than others, and Bruno was able to play the games and that's the commitment that he's got to do that. So, yeah, he's pretty much over it, still there slightly, but as I said, I could go through the whole squad pointing at little bits here and there.

"Right now it's not a major deal, he's in good shape and he was really bright this morning, looking forward to the game."

Fernandes has scored four goal and registered one assist in eight appearances for Man United this season, and he is again expected to be in the starting side against Atletico.

Carrick is under pressure due to Man United's struggles this season, but the Englishman has insisted that he can turn the club's campaign around.

When asked if he feels under any form of pressure, Carrick responded: "Depends how you define pressure. We know what we want and what we expect. That comes from us. I know what it looks like, I don't feel the pressure from that, I want to win and succeed. There's no negativity, we're embracing the challenge.

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Carrick is under pressure at Man United due to struggles this season

"There's going to be times when it's a struggle and if you can't do something difficult and get through it you're not going to succeed. It's fine lines. We didn't start well the other day. Late goals we've conceded have all be avoidable but it's fine margins.

"I have huge respect for the coach. To build takes time, the fact he's been here so long you can see his mark on this team. They're really dangerous. It's a great test for us.

"We expected a lot more. I knew there was going to be a period where it became stickier. That's part of it. It's a journey, there will have been times when it's not gone to plan for Atletico, they've had success but it hasn't all been in one direction.

"I understand people thinking it's a disaster but that's not in our mindset. You've got to be able to deal with it. The last three goals we've conceded we could have done something about them. That can be the difference. I love this part when it's not going against you. The fans are there and we've got to give them something. We will come through it."

Carrick has also provided a team news update ahead of the clash with Atletico.