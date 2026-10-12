World Cup winner Nicolas Tagliafico ready to snub United, Juventus and Atletico interest

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United considered signing Lyon left-back Nicolas Tagliafico during the summer window, with Juventus and Atletico Madrid also making attempts to land the 34-year-old. All three clubs ultimately failed to complete a deal, but the Argentine World Cup winner has since suggested he may not be headed to any of them — opening the door instead to a return to his home country.

‘Tagliafico was considered by Manchester United,’ Romano confirmed. ‘Juventus and Atletico Madrid also tried to sign him. However, it was not possible on the last day of the window — it was too late. But Tagliafico was well studied at Manchester United. It was United’s choice to stop advancing on this deal.’

Manchester United transfer news: Tagliafico’s situation at Lyon and the January outlook

The Argentine has become the third-choice left-back at Lyon under Paulo Fonseca, making just three appearances in the current campaign behind Abner and 20-year-old summer signing Mohamed Ouedrago. The latter is now sidelined with a long-term injury, which should give Tagliafico more minutes in the weeks ahead — though his future at the club remains unclear with his contract expiring in June 2027.

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Juventus are expected to return for him in January, while Atletico Madrid have been linked for several weeks. United, who chose to end their pursuit at the final stages of the summer window, could yet revisit the situation depending on how their own defensive options develop.

Manchester United transfer news: the Argentina possibility that complicates everything

Tagliafico’s own account, given in an interview with Clank, suggested his next move may not follow the predictable European route. The 84-cap Argentina international, already followed by United in 2023, was asked directly about a return to South American football and did not dismiss it.

‘Returning to Argentina? Today I leave the door open, but it will depend a lot on the projects available there, the club and how things unfold,’ he said. ‘If I return, it will be to help the team I join and also to mark my symbolic return to Argentine football. But I have not yet found the motivation for that. There is a possibility I will want to be close to family one day — it is possible, I do not know.’

From a financial standpoint, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid or Juventus would represent more lucrative destinations than a return home. The sporting question is equally relevant: a player of Tagliafico’s experience who has fallen to rotation status at Lyon would need assurances over game time at any new club before committing. His performances between now and January will be critical in shaping what options are presented and what choice he makes.