Liverpool lineup vs. LASK Linz: Predicted XI as Andoni Iraola makes key change from Man City loss for Champions League clash

Liverpool will travel to face Austrian champions LASK Linz at Raiffeisen Arena on Wednesday, keen to continue their 100% start to the Champions League's league-phase.

The Reds are likely to be without a number of key stars who suffered setbacks during the international break, as all three of Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak are doubts for this clash.

Giorgi Mamardashvili will be pushing for a start, but Alisson Becker could keep his place in goal, shielded by 21-year-old Jeremy Jacquet and captain Virgil van Dijk at centre-back.

The Dutchman did complain of a painful calf knock in the aftermath of Sunday's frustrating 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, but he stated his desire to be ready for the trip to Linz:

“I had a little knock in the end on my calf which is pretty painful, so I’m going home to get some treatment to be ready for Wednesday. If I’m fit and ready to play I want to play."

Either side of the central defenders are likely to be Ronald Araujo and Milos Kerkez at full-back, the former having made the right-back slot his own.

Ryan Gravenberch should join Alexis Mac Allister in Andoni Iraola's double pivot, hoping to put in a strong performance following his dismissal at the weekend.

Further forward, the manager has a decision to make about which players cover for Gakpo and Isak, and considering the lack of cutting edge against City, Rio Ngumoha could come in on the left flank while Bradley Barcola shifts across to the right.

Florian Wirtz has faced an increased level of criticism this season, but he will have the chance to show his creative prowess behind striker Lewis Koumas on Wednesday.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Barcola, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Koumas