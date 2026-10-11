Liverpool injury news: Andoni Iraola makes pessimistic admission before Champions League trip

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has admitted it is highly unlikely that Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo will be fit for their upcoming Champions League fixture.

The Reds are currently preparing for a demanding midweek trip to Austria to face LASK but are dealing with a significant injury crisis following the recent international break.

The missing trio were notable absentees during their recent 3-0 Premier League defeat against Manchester City at Anfield, and their continued absence will severely blunt Liverpool's attacking options.

With the Merseyside outfit scheduled to play four competitive games in just 10 days, Iraola is facing a desperate race against time to recover his key personnel.

Liverpool injury news: Szoboszlai suffers "hamstring overload"

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Szoboszlai was a surprise omission from the matchday squad against Enzo Maresca's side over the weekend.

Iraola subsequently confirmed that the Hungarian midfielder returned from international duty suffering from general tiredness and a tight hamstring.

"Dom came from the national team with tightness, an overload," the Liverpool boss explained during his post-match press conference.

"We put him as a floater in the training sessions and tried to protect him, but he was feeling something very small."

Iraola pessimistic over LASK returns

© Imago / Aidan Hunter / Action Plus

The mounting injury list presents a massive headache for the newly appointed manager ahead of this week's European encounter.

Isak and Gakpo both remain completely sidelined with their respective physical issues, and Iraola offered a pessimistic update regarding their immediate availability.

“It'll be difficult because it's two days," said the Reds boss via Fabrizio Romano “You never know”.

Liverpool heavily relied on young forward Lewis Koumas to fill the attacking void against City but will desperately hope their established senior stars can quickly recover from their frustrating setbacks.