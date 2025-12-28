Preview: Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 28 Dec 2025 13:10 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 13:14

Putting the full stop on another year of underachievement, Manchester United will seek back-to-back wins when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford on Tuesday evening.

After edging out Newcastle United on Boxing Day, United hope to wrap up 2025 by taking three more points from the Premier League's rock-bottom side.

Match preview

Despite missing several players, including inspirational captain Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United boosted their challenge for European qualification last time out, as Patrick Dorgu's stunning volley saw off Newcastle.

After switching to an unfamiliar four-man defence, Ruben Amorim's side sacrificed possession and often rode their luck, but they ultimately hung on for a gritty 1-0 home win.

Even with a makeshift back line - led by a teenager and a man who has missed most of 2025 through injury - United posted just their second Premier League clean sheet of the season.

After winning only four of his first 14 top-flight games at Old Trafford, Amorim has gradually begun to turn things around: five wins from the last eight have lifted spirits in the red half of Manchester.

Fans of the Red Devils will expect that trend to continue, as their team have won eight of the last 11 meetings with Wolves, most recently beating them 4-1 at Molineux earlier this month.

After losing their last league game in both of the past two years, though, United cannot afford to slip up again on Tuesday, as they host opponents who look doomed to the drop.

© Imago / Every Second Media

While Wolves have won their final fixture in just one of the last six calendar years, they did spring a surprise by winning 1-0 on their most recent trip to Old Trafford, back in April.

That was a rare highlight in another troubled year: the Midlands club have lost 25 Premier League games, and they could still equal the Ipswich Town team of 1994, who hold the unwanted record with 26.

Without a win from 18 top-flight outings this season, Wolves have been totally cast adrift, having put just two points on the board so far.

Despite some spirited performances under new boss Rob Edwards, they have suffered 11 straight league defeats following Saturday's 2-1 loss to Liverpool.

Now 16 points from safety, Wanderers will already be planning for life in the Championship, leaving only pride left to play for.

Avoiding the record for fewest points in a top-tier campaign - set by Derby County (11 in 2007-08) - is surely a motivation for Edwards, as he tries to stop the rot at his beloved club.

Manchester United Premier League form:

W D W D L W

Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League form:

L L L L L L

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Manchester United are still missing several players through injury and international duty, including skipper Fernandes, while Mason Mount is a major doubt after being withdrawn at half-time on Friday.

Amorim's options are limited, as Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Harry Maguire (thigh) are sidelined; Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are all at the Africa Cup of Nations.

It remains to be seen whether the hosts will revert to their favoured 3-4-2-1 formation, as Dorgu excelled in the right-wing role he often fulfilled while with Lecce.

The Danish winger has played a part in two goals in his last two games, after posting just one goal involvement across his first 36, so he should feature in the supporting cast for lone striker Benjamin Sesko, along with ex-Wolves man Matheus Cunha.

Meanwhile, Wolves are without centre-backs Toti Gomes (hamstring) and Emmanuel Agbadou (AFCON), but wing-back Hugo Bueno returned to action at Anfield.

Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Daniel Bentley (ankle) and Tawanda Chirewa (AFCON) are also unavailable.

With Jorgen Strand Larsen failing to replicate his fine form of last season, Tolu Arokodare could continue to partner 18-year-old Mateus Mane up front.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Yoro, Heaven, Martinez; Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Shaw; Dorgu, Cunha; Sesko

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; Doherty, J. Gomes, Andre, H. Bueno; Hwang, Mane; Arokodare

We say: Manchester United 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Goals should be guaranteed, as United's dubious defence meets the Premier League's leakiest back line.

Wolves are undoubtedly improving, but they lack the belief to cause an upset, having been hit by so many setbacks. So, the hosts should prevail, despite their threadbare squad being stretched ever thinner.

