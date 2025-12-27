Man United 1-0 Newcastle: Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim explains surprising call in hard-fought win over Magpies

By Matt Law | 27 Dec 2025 13:51 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 13:52

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has explained why he decided to substitute Casemiro during the second half of Friday's Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

Casemiro was suspended for the team's final game before Christmas against Aston Villa, so it came as a surprise when the experienced midfielder was replaced in the 61st minute of the game with Newcastle.

The Brazil international looked shocked when his number was called, and it proved to be a very uncomfortable second half for Man United, with the Red Devils having to ride their luck on a number of occasions to ultimately record a 1-0 win.

Amorim believes that Casemiro's mobility would have been an issue in the latter stages of the match, as Newcastle continued to put the pressure on.

"In that moment I did not want to take [Matheus] Cunha because he’s the only guy who can allow us to breathe and I put him in a No.10," Amorim told reporters.

"Jack [Fletcher] was fresh to continue, Manu [Ugarte] was fresher than Casemiro, we took a chance because they were making a lot of corner runs and I feel he was going to struggle in that moment."

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Casemiro's substitution against Newcastle came as a surprise

Patrick Dorgu's first-half strike proved to be enough for Man United to secure all three points, with the result moving the Red Devils into fifth spot in the Premier League table.

"We played two games in one. We had to suffer, all together, in the stadium and in the game. It was really difficult for us. We did good in the first half but, in the second half, we just defend and try to do something with [Matheus] Cunha," Amorim said after the match.

"We had our opportunities with transitions but it was a good win. I had so many games here, saying we played really well but didn't get the three points. Today was the opposite. We suffered together and managed to win the game.

"I think, in the first half, we showed that, I felt it was the only way to create more danger and to have opportunities, with a back four. Lots of guys inside, even to keep the ball. I remember the game last year [against Newcastle], we lost one against one, outside. So we just tried to imagine the game to help the players feel comfortable."

© Imago / Every Second Media

Amorim delighted with Dorgu's contribution to win over Newcastle

Dorgu thrived in a right-sided attacking position, with the Denmark international causing Newcastle a whole host of issues.

"Because you put him in one position that is more in front. The responsibility is not the same. He had a little more freedom, he can take more risks, and I think it helped Patrick to play better," added Amorim.

"They just need to understand, and Manu [Manuel Ugarte] did a very good game today, they must understand that, sometimes, you can have a good day and the next day can be worse. You have to deal with that and train well and to go forward."

Man United will be aiming to make it successive wins in the Premier League when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night.