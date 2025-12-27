Real Madrid transfer news: Could Vinicius Junior soon make a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia?

By Matt Law | 27 Dec 2025 16:01 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 16:24

Al-Ittihad sporting director Ramon Planes has talked-up the possibility of Vinicius Junior making the move to the Saudi Pro League in the not too distant future.

There remains huge uncertainty surrounding the future of Real Madrid superstar Vinicius.

The Brazil international's contract talks with Los Blancos have stalled, and the attacker has cut a frustrated figure at Bernabeu during stages of the 2025-26 campaign.

There is no immediate panic when it comes to the 25-year-old's future, with his contract due to run until June 2027, but there is widespread speculation surrounding the forward.

Former Barcelona chief Planes has said that the Saudi Pro League are now looking to sign the best players in world football rather than individuals in the latter stages of their careers.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Planes talks-up Saudi Arabia move for Real Madrid's Vinicius

"Yes, I see it as a possibility that players like Vinicius could be here in Saudi Arabia. I see the league evolving, and it is feasible to have top-level players at their peak here," Planes told Onda Cero.

"The trend is now to sign players who are at a very good age for soccer. It’s no longer just players in the final stage of their careers who are coming here."

Vinicius has scored five times and registered six assists in 18 La Liga appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, while he has two goals in six outings in the Champions League.

The forward made the move to Bernabeu from Flamengo in the summer of 2018, and he has represented the capital giants on 346 occasions, scoring 111 goals and registering 91 assists.

© Imago

Will Vinicius move to Saudi Arabia in 2026?

Vinicius was allegedly offered €1bn (£870m) over five years by an unnamed Saudi Pro League outfit earlier this year, but he rejected the move.

It is clear that there is significant interest in Vinicius from Saudi Arabia, with a number of clubs in the top flight expected to be in the running to sign him if it becomes clear that the forward will not be signing a new contract at Bernabeu.

However, Vinicius does appear to have settled at Real Madrid after a difficult period, and the expectation is still that the forward will pen fresh terms in the Spanish capital.