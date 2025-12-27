Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils backed to sign 24-year-old in 2026 as part of midfield overhaul

By Matt Law | 27 Dec 2025 14:09 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 14:10

Roma midfielder Manu Kone will reportedly make the move to Manchester United next summer.

The Red Devils are set to be in the market for two new central midfielders in 2026, with Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton among their targets.

There is currently uncertainty surrounding the futures of Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte, while Casemiro only has a contract with the 20-time English champions until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Kone's future has recently been the subject of speculation, with a number of clubs thought to be interested in the 24-year-old, who made the move to his Italian club from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2024.

According to journalist Francesca Teodori, Man United are expected to sign the 12-time France international during next summer's transfer window.

© Imago

Man Utd transfer news: Kone 'to join' Red Devils in 2026

Teodori told ASRomaLive's Twitch channel: "It’s not news, but it’s a fairly credible rumour. I’ve been told by multiple sources that he’ll leave Roma in June and join Manchester United."

Kone has scored twice and registered four assists in 66 appearances for Roma, following on from the six goals and three assists that he managed in 86 games for Monchengladbach.

The midfielder has never played in the Champions League, but he has featured on 15 occasions in the Europa League and has also represented France on 12 occasions.

Kone featured in four of France's six matches during their qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup and is expected to represent his country at next year's tournament.

© Imago

Man Utd will overhaul their midfield next year

Casemiro has been an important player for Man United this season, but the expectation is that the Brazilian will leave the Red Devils on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

Ugarte could also move on, having struggled since his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain, while Fernandes is expected to seriously consider his future once the season has ended.

Mainoo's future is also the subject of much debate, although Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim has branded the Englishman "the future" of the club.