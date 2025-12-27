Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos weighing up 'bargain' January move for 30-year-old midfielder

By Matt Law | 27 Dec 2025 15:35 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 15:36

Real Madrid are reportedly considering making a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka during the January transfer window.

The Germany international's contract at Allianz Arena is due to expire next summer, and it is understood that he will not be signing a new deal with the Munich giants.

Goretzka has scored 46 goals and registered 48 assists in 287 appearances for Bayern since making the move to Allianz Arena from Schalke 04 in 2018.

The 30-year-old has made 23 appearances for the German champions this season, including 14 outings in the Bundesliga and five in the Champions League.

However, there is currently huge uncertainty surrounding Goretzka's future, with the midfielder's contract in Munich due to expire at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Real Madrid considering 'January move' for Goretzka

According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid are giving serious consideration to moving for Goretzka when the January transfer window opens for business.

The midfielder's experience and physical attributes are allegedly admired by Real Madrid, with the capital outfit looking to bolster their midfield options for the second half of the season.

Goretzka's substantial salary is believed to be one of the main obstacles to a potential move, with the German potentially having to accept a pay cut in order to move to Bernabeu.

The midfielder is a 67-time Germany international, while he has made 68 Champions League appearances during his professional career, scoring six times in the process.

Which other clubs are keen on Goretzka?

A number of other clubs are believed to be keeping an eye on Goretzka's situation, including Napoli, with the Italian team looking to sign a new midfielder in January.

Atletico Madrid have also been credited with an interest, while there are thought to be clubs from the Premier League considering a possible move at the start of 2026.

Manchester United are looking to boost their midfield, although there are no suggestions at this stage that the Red Devils are eyeing a mid-season deal for Goretzka.