Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Wolves: Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire updates

By Matt Law | 27 Dec 2025 11:12 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 11:15

Manchester United will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the Premier League table, level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea, and they will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Wolves, who are rock bottom of the division on two points.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Fernandes will again be missing due to the hamstring injury that he suffered against Aston Villa on December 21, and the Portugal international will not be back until January.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: December 30 (vs. Wolves)

Mainoo has missed Man United's last two games due to a calf problem, but there is a slight chance that he could return for the clash with Wolves on December 30.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: December 30 (vs. Wolves)

Mount was replaced at the interval of the clash with Newcastle on Boxing Day due to a muscular issue, and the attacker will need to be assessed ahead of the game with Wolves.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: December 30 (vs. Wolves)

De Ligt has missed Man United's last five matches due to a back problem, and the Netherlands international remains a doubt for the clash with Wolves.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: December 30 (vs. Wolves)

Maguire was forced off against Tottenham before the November international break due to a thigh injury, and the experienced centre-back will have to be assessed ahead of this match.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no suspension issues heading into the clash with Wolves.