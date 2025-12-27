Man Utd transfer news: Joshua Zirkzee's shocking showing against Newcastle should signal end of his Red Devils career

By Matt Law | 27 Dec 2025 14:57 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 14:58

Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly still unsure whether Manchester United will allow him to leave during the January transfer window.

The Netherlands international has only scored once in 11 appearances for the Red Devils during the 2025-26 campaign, and he is not thought to be in Ruben Amorim's long-term plans.

Zirkzee has struggled during his time at Old Trafford, only managing eight goals and three assists in 61 appearances in all competitions.

The 24-year-old featured off the bench against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Friday night, but he only touched the ball on 13 occasions and lost it five times, according to Sofascore.

Meanwhile, Zirkzee only won one of his five aerial duels and lost his two ground duels, with the Dutchman unable to provide his team with an outlet when they desperately needed it.

Zirkzee future 'up in the air' as Roma push for January deal

Roma continue to be linked with the forward, with the Italian outfit said to have placed a €40m (£35m) offer on the table ahead of the winter market.

The proposed move is said to include a €5m (£4.4m) loan fee and option to buy for €30m (£26m) during next summer's transfer window.

Meanwhile, €5m (£4.4m) in bonuses would allegedly be paid to Man United, should the Serie A team manage to qualify for the 2026-27 Champions League.

Zirkzee is believed to be keen on a return to Italy, having impressed for Bologna ahead of his switch to Man United, but according to journalist Ben Jacobs, it is still unclear whether the attacker will be allowed to leave Manchester in the winter market.

"Joshua Zirkzee is waiting to see whether Manchester United will sanction a loan to Roma. Talks between Zirkzee and Roma are advanced, but Manchester United haven’t yet told the player or Italian side if they will allow an exit in January," Jacobs wrote on X.

Should Man United let Zirkzee leave in January?

Zirkzee's outing off the bench against Newcastle was nowhere near good enough.

Man United desperately needed their forward to ease the pressure, and he simply did not work hard enough to keep hold of the ball, with Amorim, on more than one occasion, shouting towards the Dutchman, demanding more from him.

Zirkzee is not a Premier League player, and Man United should be looking to move him on to Roma before the end of the winter window, but a deal might not be sanctioned by the Red Devils until both Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo have returned from the Africa Cup of Nations.