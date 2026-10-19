Premier League Team of the Week: Erling Haaland, Gabriel Magalhaes, Diogo Dalot

Manchester City continued their perfect start to the 2026-27 Premier League campaign on Saturday, with the Citizens recording a 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium.

Enzo Maresca's side lead the way at the top of the Premier League table, three points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who were 1-0 winners over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion continued their stunning form with a thumping 5-0 win over Crystal Palace, while Manchester United drew 1-1 against Leeds United at Elland Road.

There were also wins for Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Fulham and Chelsea.

The latest round will conclude on Monday evening, as Tottenham Hotspur welcome an in-form Coventry City to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here, Sports Mole presents its Premier League Team of the Week for Gameweek Seven of the 2026-27 campaign, according to the data.

Premier League Team of the Week

Best XI · 4-4-2 ??????? Premier League · 13 oct. → 19 oct. 2026 · 9 matches D 7.8 C E. Martínez M 7.3 B De Cuyper L 8.2 B L. Vušković G 7.8 A Gabriel M. J 7.5 M D. Dalot V 7.5 L V. Muñoz A 8.6 F A. Iwobi A 8.2 L A. Mac P 9.2 C P. Neto F 8.9 A De Lima Barbosa E 8.7 M Erling Haaland

Martinez ended up in hospital with a broken jaw after a horror clash with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite in the second half of Saturday's match, but he had been in excellent form before that, making four saves and being a strong presence between the sticks.

Dalot played out of position at left-back against Leeds, and he was one of Man United's best players; the Portugal international has taken a lot of criticism this season, but this was one of his strongest performances for the club in recent history.

Another dominant defensive performance from Gabriel helped Arsenal keep a clean sheet in their win over Forest; there is a strong argument that he is the best centre-back in the world.

What a bargain Brighton have on their hands; Vuskovic again showed his class in Brighton's win over Palace, winning 10 aerial duels and finishing with a pass success rate of 92%.

Another excellent performer for Brighton this season, De Cuyper was in terrific form against Palace, winning three tackles and providing a constant outlet down the left for the Seagulls.

Neto fires past Pickford to double Chelsea’s lead! ? Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max ? https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/SOJeBP5mq0 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 17, 2026

Neto came up with both of Chelsea's goals in their win at Everton on Saturday afternoon; the Toffees found it incredibly difficult to deal with the attacker's pace and quality, and he made the difference for Xabi Alonso's side at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

There has been criticism of Mac Allister this season, but the Argentina international was excellent in Liverpool's win at Brentford, as he kept the Reds ticking from the middle of the park.

It has been a tough season for Fulham, but Alvaro Arbeloa's side secured a vital win over Hull City on Saturday, and Iwobi was a key part of that, finding the back of the net in a dominant performance.

LM: Victor Munoz (Liverpool)

Munoz has been one of the success stories of the summer transfer window, and the Spain international showed his class in Liverpool's win at Brentford, finding the back of the net, while he was a constant threat to the Bees with his pace and movement.

CF: Erling Haaland (Man City)

100 – Erling Haaland netted his 100th non-penalty goal in the Premier League, taking just 139 appearances to do so, the fastest of any player in the competition’s history. Centurion. https://t.co/aXQjGmYjGZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 17, 2026

Haaland was at it again on Saturday, scoring a brace in his team's win over Ipswich at the Etihad Stadium. For all the uncertainty surrounding Man City at this moment in time, Haaland finding the back of the net on a regular basis is an absolute guarantee.

Evanilson nets for the third game in a row ? https://t.co/t1DxRWVgYd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 18, 2026

Evanilson scored once and set up the other as Bournemouth recorded a much-needed win over Sunderland at the weekend; the striker was back to his best in this contest, and the Cherries will be hoping for more of the same in the coming weeks.

Premier League Team of the Week (4-4-2): Martinez; Dalot, Gabriel, Vuskovic, De Cuyper; Neto, Mac Allister, Iwobi, Munoz; Haaland, Evanilson