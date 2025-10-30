Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Manchester United could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is hopeful that defender Harry Maguire will be fit to return for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Maguire missed the Red Devils’ 4-2 victory over Brighton last weekend after sustaining a minor unspecified problem in their previous win at Liverpool, and the 32-year-old will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

While Lisandro Martinez (knee) remains sidelined, Maguire could be ready to return to the back three and start alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Luke Shaw, meaning Leny Yoro could make way from the first XI.

Senne Lammens is set to continue in goal, while Amorim may decide to stick with Amad Diallo and Diogo Dalot as wing-backs, with Patrick Dorgu providing cover on the substitutes’ bench.

After scoring and assisting against Brighton, Casemiro will hope to retain his starting spot in centre-midfield alongside captain Bruno Fernandes, though Manuel Ugarte will be pushing for a recall.

Matheus Cunha scored his first Man United goal last weekend and is expected to continue in attack. The Brazilian has been involved in seven goals in his last four appearances against PL teams starting the day in the relegation zone (three goals, four assists) - all for Wolves between April 2024 and April 2025.

Fellow summer signing Bryan Mbeumo netted a brace against Brighton and he is also in line to start in the final third, while Benjamin Sesko is hoping to keep his spot up front and will likely rival Mason Mount for a place in Amorim’s XI.

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Lammens; De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko

