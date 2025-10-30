Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Nottingham Forest could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Nottingham Forest could be without up to four players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United at the City Ground.

While Ola Aina (hamstring) and Dilane Bakwa (unspecified) remain sidelined with injuries, Chris Wood (knee) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin) will both be assessed ahead of kickoff after missing Forest’s 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth last weekend.

The potential absence of Wood could see Igor Jesus continue as the central striker, though Taiwo Awoniyi and Arnaud Kalimuendo will also be hoping to force their way into the first XI.

Morgan Gibbs-White will likely continue in a central attacking midfield role behind the striker and he could be supported in the final third by wingers Callum Hudson-Odoi and Dan Ndoye, with Omari Hutchinson set to provide cover as a substitute once again.

James McAtee was left out of Sean Dyche’s matchday squad last weekend, with his absence a tactical decision rather than due to injury, and it remains to be seen whether the former Man City midfielder will feature in some capacity against Man United.

Captain Ryan Yates, who has started only one Premier League game this season, might be forced to begin as a substitute once again as Dyche will likely stick with Man United-linked Elliot Anderson and Douglas Luiz in centre-midfield.

Nicolo Savona could continue at right-back if Neco Williams retains his spot at left-back in the potential absence of Zinchenko, while Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo are expected to link arms at centre-back, protecting goalkeeper Matz Sels.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup: Sels; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Luiz; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

> Click here to see how Manchester United could line up for this contest

No Data Analysis info